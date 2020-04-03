5 Weird and Wonderful Coloring Books to Help Fill Your Time

Coloring books have seen a resurgence over the last few years, and there’s really no better time to grab your crayons than right now. Here are some of my favorite weird and wonderful coloring books that I hope you might enjoy coloring too.

Archie and Sabrina’s Halloween Coloring Book

Number of Pictures to Color: 111+ (also includes activities)

By far the bulkiest of the bunch, Archie and Sabrina’s Halloween Coloring Book includes well over 100 full-page images to color plus numerous activities. Many of the pages are based on the comics, so you’ll find yourself coloring pages of comic panels and reproduced covers as well as traditional pictures here.

The Halloween theme is strong throughout, but for folks like me who would be happy to see our favorite holiday extend through the whole year, that just adds to the fun.

The Beauty of Horror: Tricks and Treats

Number of Pictures to Color: 27+ (also includes activities)

The latest offering from the Beauty of Horror series of coloring books, Tricks and Treats includes the fewest pictures for you to add your own macabre touch to. The pictures here are often gory and certainly aren’t the cutesy Halloween pictures seen in the Archie and Sabrina book—think zombies chewing on brains and terrifying figures performing what Itchy and Scratchy would probably term “unnecessary surgery.”

Horror fans will love these detailed pictures, but others are probably best advised to steer well clear!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Coloring Book

Number of Pictures to Color: 45

The pictures included in the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Adult Coloring Book are by far the most complex and detailed out of all the offerings here. Beware because the book relates to the Fallen Kingdom movie in particular, so it’s full of movie spoilers and doesn’t include anything from the rest of the Jurassic Park/World franchise.

This will be great for dino lovers looking for a challenge.

Lumberjanes Coloring Book

Number of Pictures to Color: 94

Easily my favorite coloring book of this bunch, the Lumberjanes Coloring Book packs a huge number of pictures into its pages and strikes a great balance between detailed and simple images. There’s a good mixture of images featuring the inhabitants of Roanoake cabin who star in the Lumberjanes comics and books, lots of unusual creatures, plus plenty of epic scenery.

I found myself wanting to color in every picture in this book!

Tentacle Kitty Coloring Book

Number of Pictures to Color: 46

The Tentacle Kitty Coloring Book features a wide variety of styles, some simple some more complex, but all ridiculously cute. Even though I didn’t know much about Tentacle Kitty before picking it up, I fell in love with the characters and found myself wanting to read more.

After the Lumberjanes book, this was easily my second-favorite from the bunch, and I’ve found myself returning to it multiple times.

