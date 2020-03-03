ButtonMakers.Net MultiMaker 4000: Affordable Quality Button Maker

ButtonMakers.net makes the one and only multi-sized button maker. Most button makers take up a lot of space and you need a different one for each size button. The MultiMaker 4000 is interchangeable with four different die sizes. This consumer-grade button maker lets you change out the dies and create multiple button sizes with one basic piece of hardware.

ButtonMakers.net is a woman-owned union shop. They make their professional-grade machines in the USA and the Button Maker 4000 is made in China.

I checked out the MultiMaker 4000 and was quite impressed. For an affordable $240 for the machine and basic 1-inch die set and another $129 for just the add-on 2-1/4 die set, I had a nice set up for two popular sizes of buttons. The basic MultiMaker comes with a sampler pack of button supplies so you have something to get started with. More supplies are available from ButtonMakers.net.

This button maker is manual which means you have a lever you use to actually put the button pieces together. That’s great because you don’t have any power to make it work and you can travel with it to hotels, conventions, and events to make buttons on the spot.

In addition to the button maker itself, you also get free access to the ButtonMaker.net button design software. This software is great for those with limited Photoshop skills or the need to create a mass number of buttons with the same design. It’s user-friendly and honestly easier than cutting and pasting the same design over and over in Photoshop. If you prefer Photoshop, you can get free templates from their website as well.

How Does It Work?

The basic part of the machine is a handle with a rotating base. You pick your die size and put them on the correct positions marked A and B. The tricky part is putting the top die in, which can pinch your fingers if you are not careful. The dies are held in by magnets and they stay in place quite well. It only takes a few seconds to make a button once you put all the pieces and your art in place. What I liked about this button maker compared to my previous button maker is you can feel the handle compress and feel that the button materials have come together.

Quality

The buttons that come out of the button maker are of high quality and look professionally made. If you give them to children, they will come back unscathed. The backs do not move at all, which also means you need to be careful with your placement of the materials in the die.

What I Like

Ease of use

Heavy and solid base

It doesn’t move as you push down and rotate the base

Interchangeable die

Makes high-quality buttons

Inexpensive button making supplies

Compatible with American / Tecre size button supplies

No upselling on a warranty. If the machine breaks, they fix it. Simple.

You can make magnets, tie tacks, lapels, key chains, mirrors, and bottle openers.

What I Don’t Like

This where I usually list a few minor or major complaints on a product, but honestly I have nothing to add here. There is nothing about the ButtonMaker 4000 that I don’t like.

What Else Is There?

I also received a MultiCutter tool ($108.95) that lets you cut out your buttons faster than you would with a regular pair of scissors. I was impressed with how much I liked it compared to my Button Buddy tool. With my Button Buddy, you need a different cutter for each button size. With the MultiCutter tool, you only need one tool for up to four button sizes.

Finally

Overall, if you are looking to invest in a good consumer button maker that will grow with you, ButtonMakers.net has the perfect solution. Their machines and interchangeable dies are affordable. You can use it for your kid’s soccer team or your best friend’s wedding. The limitation is only in what you can come up with to design. You can buy the MultiMaker 4000 and add-on die from ButtonMakers.net website.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

