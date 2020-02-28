This Is Your Brain – ‘Geekasaurus’

I don’t know what’s going on with me. I’m experiencing constant and increasingly worse brain fog that is way more prominent than my pregnancy brain fog. I am so exhausted. Is this what I signed up for? I knew I’d be tired, but I feel like motherhood-tired has been downplayed or something based on what I am experiencing. By 2:00 PM I’m pretty much done for the day, as in I don’t have the brain capacity to do much of anything. What’s for dinner? I dunno. Did I submit that proposal to the mall with pricing on entertainment packages? Maybe? Oh, it’s time to write an email full of pep and salesmanship! Uh… what are words, again?

It’s 8:30 AM… do you know where your brain is? Because mine appears to be missing before my day has even begun.

