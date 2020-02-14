How to Show Affection Year-Round

I loathe Valentine’s Day. It commercializes showing affection and makes it seem like you should go all-out one day a year. And worse, the advertisements make it seem like you have to spend a lot of money to show your affection. In my opinion, affection is better shown year-round and not when Hallmark says you should. Here is a list of humble and inexpensive ways you can show your affection to a loved one year-round.

Hold hands

Do a chore around the house without being asked

Tell them in words (sometimes just saying “be careful” or “drive safe” counts)

Buy them their favorite flower (regardless of gender affiliation)

If they are open to hugs, hug them

Write them a note, even if it’s just to say hi

Text them a random fun GIF

Respond to their text messages or e-mails

Play a game with them

Show interest in something they have an interest in (even if you don’t have any interest in it yourself)

Let them pick out the movie or restaurant

Find something local to take them to that they’d enjoy

Find out their favorite food and serve it at a meal

Put down your phone when you are together

Leave a fun note in their lunch

Show gratitude when they do something for you

Ask how their day went

Do a chore for them that they don’t like doing themselves

Surprise them at their workplace or school with a snack or lunch

Put their favorite music on in the car

No matter how you show your affection, make sure you mean it and you’re not doing it just to do it. That will show through the action and make it that much more meaningful.

How do you show your affection to a loved one? Leave us your ideas in the comments!

