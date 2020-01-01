New Year, New You! – ‘Geekasaurus’

It’s a new year and it feels like the slate has been wiped clean. I can try again. I can do the thing. I can let go of silly mistakes. I can let go of the past. I can find that balance and reach those goals. The New Year brings hope and I am fully embracing it.

I know, I know. I can hear people say it. “It’s just another date on the calendar. It’s just another turn of the year. It doesn’t actually MEAN anything.” Old me would have said, “Sorry. You’re right. It doesn’t mean anything at all. Maybe I’m being silly.”

New me says, “Well, who shot snot rockets into your Fruity Pebbles this morning?”

Watch out, World. It’s 2020 and I think I’ve finally found my voice.

