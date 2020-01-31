How to Draw Alice – ‘Geekasaurus’

I’ve been drawing Alice for over 2 years now, and it’s kinda cool seeing how the formula has changed while basically staying the same. Drawing styles evolve over time. That’s to be expected. You get faster and more sure of yourself. You learn what lines are important and what lines are not. Art is passion and practice. You have to want to do it and you have to push yourself, especially on days when you don’t feel like your art is good enough.

Just keep telling yourself, “I can do the thing.” We believe in you.

If you decide to try drawing Alice, we’d love to see it! Post your drawing on Instagram and tag GeekMom (@geekmomblog) and Kali Moulton (@simply_kali) – #geekasaurus

