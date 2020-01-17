Breo iSee 4 – Calming My Headaches and Easing My Eye Strain

I found the Breo iSee 4 on Amazon while making my Christmas list last year. I was intrigued by something that would massage my face and give me some possible relief from the pain I get when headaches and migraines strike.

The other day I arrived home with a killer headache. It was trying to turn into a migraine but I fought it back with medicine and taking it slow around the house. Then I remembered I had my Breo iSee 4 in my room and figured, what the heck, let’s see what it can do.

Ohh boy. Let me tell you what it did. I got practically instant relief from the pain. It felt so good to have my eyes shut and have a gentle massage surround my eye area.

What is it?

The Breo iSee 4 users air pressure and vibration to massage the eye and temple area, promising to reduce puffiness, relieve eye strain, dry eyes, sinus pressure, and headaches. It uses gentle infrared heat (up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) to improve circulation.

There are three settings:

Sleep – Runs for 10 minutes and uses gentle pressure and mild heat Med – Runs for 15 minutes and uses gentle pressure, mild heat, and incorporates nature sounds Hard – Runs for 20 minutes and uses a bit more pressure and a little more heat

On average, Breo claims you can get about 90 minutes of usage out of a charge. Once the battery is depleted, it takes about 2-3 hours to fully charge back up.

The massage techniques you can expect to experience include:

Kneading

Trigger point therapy

Oscillating pressure

Rhythmic percussion massage options

Likes

Easy to set up

Doesn’t sync with your phone

Comfortable

Folds up in its own little bag

The charger is a standard micro USB

Dislikes

There are three things that bother me about this model that I hope to see fixed in the future.

The motor is quite loud, and if you have a migraine, this might bother you.

There is no way to turn off the nature sounds in the medium setting.

I wish there was a way to customize the settings to allow more or less time with more or less pressure.

Overall

I had my husband and son give this a shot and they didn’t seem interested, so it’s not for everyone. If you are someone like me who stares at a computer most of the day, it gives a nice relief for those strained eyes. If you wear contacts it’s recommended you take them out first, but, personally, I left mine in to see what would happen and I was fine.

The Breo iSee 4 is available on Amazon and retails for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support Dakster Sullivan on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



