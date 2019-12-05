Vellabox: A Sweet Smelling Subscription Box Service

Vellabox is one of the latest subscription boxes to hit the market and I discovered them just in time for the holiday season. Each month you are sent one or two candles (depending on your subscription level) that have been handcrafted by a different artisan for your enjoyment.

My Vellabox came with a 4oz candle and an 8oz candle. I was a bit nervous at first because of my allergies but I’m happy to say that these soy candles were lite in fragrance and I could handle both without issues. They also sent along a treat of a granola bar that went along with the theme of the month. I could have done without it to be honest.

My favorite candle was the pear & brandy 4oz candle. It has just a strong enough of a scent to make a difference in the room. It didn’t bother my allergies at all (and I’m allergic to a lot of stuff). I’m going to be disappointed when this one runs out and wish they would put something in the boxes that say where you can buy the candle by itself once it runs out.

The 8oz candle I received was pomegranate & cider and while it smelled good from the jar, after it was lit, the fragrance was hardly noticeable. My brother came over for a visit and didn’t even realize I was burning a candle.

Overall, I’m really happy with this box and would happily subscribe to it on my own.

Subscriptions start at $10 plus shipping for a 4oz candle and go up from there. The 4oz candles burn for about 25 hours and the 8oz candles burn for around 50 hours. Not bad if you ask me. I’d be happy with the one 4oz candle a month since I don’t burn candles religiously.

If you are looking for a fun and unique gift for someone this holiday season, check out Vellabox.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a sample to use for this review.

