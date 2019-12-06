Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour 2019

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (or TSO, as they are also known) has an all-new show this year featuring one of their older but much loved albums, Christmas Eve and Other Stories (released in 1996). The band has promised this is the year to see the show if you haven’t in the past. This is actually my favorite album that TSO has released, so I’m super excited for the tour this year.

Guitarist Al Pitrelli promises that this is the biggest, most over the top show they’ve ever done. After seeing some of their past concerts, I’m excited to see just how much they’ve kicked it up this year. In past years, the shows included laser lights, pyrotechnics, as well as moving sets and up in the air performances. Last year, the pyro heated up the house and it was a wonder the Amway center could handle the show. I expect this year, TSO will be pushing the limits of what they can do.

Unlike some concerts where the seat makes the show, no matter where you sit at a TSO concert, you are sure to have a great time.

I’ll be attending one of the shows in Orlando, Florida next week, so stay tuned to GeekMom for a full review of the show and all it brings to the arena.

The tour runs till December 30th, 2019. For a full listing of cities and dates, check out TSO’s website.

