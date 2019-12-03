‘Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge:’ First Look at the Middle Grade Graphic Novel

The only problem I have with this first look at Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge by Grace Ellis and Brittney Williams is that it wasn’t published long ago, when I was a kid, because I would have absorbed it into my brain back then.

Or even when my kids were little.

However, I’m thrilled with this first look at the latest entry in DC’s original graphic novel program featuring books for teens and young readers. They’ve all been of consistently high quality, including Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass and Black Canary: Ignite.

Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge is by Ellis, the co-creator of Lumberjanes, and Williams, best known in superhero circles for her work on Patsy Walker AKA Hellcat for Marvel. The book will be out on July 21st but if you’re interested, I highly recommend pre-ordering it.

I also recommend Diana: Princess of the Amazons, written by Shannon & Dean Hale (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) and illustrated by Victoria Ying. That is out on January 7, 2020, and it’s a super-cute tale of young Diana growing up on Paradise Island and finding it difficult to be the only child among adults. That one I’ve read in full so a detailed review will be coming soon.

In the meantime, enjoy the pages from Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge. (All images copyright DC Comics.)

From the book’s description:

From New York Times bestselling author Grace Ellis (Lumberjanes) and artist Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance) comes a new story about 13-year-old Lois Lane as she navigates the confusing worlds of social media and friendship. It’s the first day of summer break in the sleepy town of Liberty View, and young Lois Lane bursts onto the scene with what she knows is a sure-to-go-viral video channel. Okay, maybe her platform only receives two views a week (thanks, Mom), and maybe her best friend, Kristen, isn’t quite as enthusiastic about social media, but when Lois sets her mind on something, there’s no turning back. At the end of the week, the big neighborhood barbecue and bike race will be the perfect backdrop to Lois and Kristen’s #friendshipchallenge video. But when the girls find out the annual fireworks are missing, Lois doubles down on her efforts for fame, testing her friendship in ways she couldn’t imagine. With Kristen leaving for sleepaway camp after the barbeque and a new girl on the block taking all of Kristen’s attention, will Lois be able to find the missing fireworks, celebrate the summer, and post the best #friendshipchallenge the internet has ever seen? Or will she have to face her challenges IRL?

