For a Last-Minute Candy Gift: Try Sugarwish

If you have someone with a sweet tooth on your holiday shopping list and still don’t have a present, Sugarwish can help you out.

The way it works: you buy a gift box from two to sixteen candies, Sugarwish sends notice of this gift via email, then the receipient clicks on the link and can choose to fill the box with the choices on the site. A two-box choice is $19.50, four choices is $29.50, eight is $49.50 and sixteen is 79.50.

Or, if you have a popcorn fanatic, you can also choose the popcorn box, wish a three-pick for $39.50 and six choices for $72.

The candy selections are four types: hard candy, gummies, sour gummies, chewies, chocolate, licorice, and seasonal.

However, the one caution I must add is that the candy choices are not made by Sugarwish.

Instead, they’re a selection of brand-name candies. As you can see from my box below, I picked M&Ms, Reeses’ mini peanut butter cups, Holland mint chocolates, and sesame peanuts. The advantage for Sugarwish of using these candies is that they’re in stock and can be shipped out immediately. For instance, I received my box two days after ordering, even during the holiday season.

Could you put a candy box together with the same kind of candies as Sugarwish and present it as a gift? Yes, you could but Sugarwish does supply the attractive packaging, complete with the “I Deserve Candy” box, and attractive interior packaging as well. As I said, if you’re a hurry, and you have a candy lover on your list, this is a quick and fun way to fill that gift and let them have fun choosing their favorite candies.

As an alternative, instead of sending a link via email so the recipient can choose their own box, you can put together the box for them. This post will go live on 12/23, so too late for the order that you pick to arrive before Christmas, so the gift card is definitely the way to go if you must be on time.

As for other last minute gifts? Check out our Last Minute Gift Guide!

Disclaimer: GeekMom received a Sugarwish box for review purposes.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support Corrina Lawson on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



