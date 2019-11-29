SmartBuyGlasses Launches Lens Scanner App: Get Your Free Glasses Prescription – Anywhere, Anytime

This post was sponsored by Lens Scanner.

When it comes to buying glasses online , people nowadays are always looking for a spontaneous and efficient experience. Not remembering your current prescription might, for instance, force you to have your prescription checked again, wasting not only time and patience, but also money.

In order to avoid these unpleasant situations, as well as to improve access to vision care, SmartBuyGlasses has launched a virtual eye clinic by introducing the Lens Scanner – powered by 6over6. The Lens Scanner is a free and user-friendly prescription reader application that allows users who already have prescription eyeglasses to extract their prescription directly from their phone, meaning that glasses wearers no longer need to go to an eye clinic to get their current eyeglasses prescription. Thanks to this new technology, eye care can be provided in a convenient and direct way.

How does it work?

The process is very easy. You just need 4 things:

A smartphone with the Lens Scanner app installed, the app is available in both the Apple Store and Google Play store. A laptop or computer (with a 12” screen or larger). Your current pair of prescription eyeglasses. A standard size magnetic card for measurement.

Through the manipulation of light coming from your digital screen and use of the magnetic part of your card, the app is able to retrieve the optical parameters of your current eyeglasses. Once the app has finished scanning the lenses of your glasses, it will provide you with an accurate prescription. Your glasses prescription will be automatically saved and added to any glasses you’d like to purchase.

What are the benefits of using Lens Scanner?

The main benefit of the Lens Scanner app is that you will save time and money by having your vision correction details checked in just a few minutes.

The app is FDA listed, completely free of charge and can be used entirely at the convenience of the user.

In just a few, easy-to-follow steps, you can get your glasses prescription along with a pair of designer eyeglasses anywhere, anytime

About SmartBuyGlasses

The Lens Scanner by SmartBuyGlasses is a mobile app available for android and IOS devices, designed to extract your prescription details from your current glasses. If you own glasses but don’t know what your original prescription is, this service will help save time and money in the process of buying new glasses.

SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is the world’s leading designer glasses e-commerce company. With operations across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, our portfolio of domain properties are market leaders in over 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.com in the US and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia.

The Lens Scanner app is currently offered FREE OF CHARGE. In comparison, an eye exam to retrieve your prescription typically costs between $100 and $250. This service is offered by SmartBuyGlasses.com as a part of our commitment to making eyewear and eye care affordable for everyone.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support Ken Denmead on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



