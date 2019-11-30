Small Business Saturday: Shop Geeky, Shop Moms



Back in the summer of 2017, GeekMom decided we needed an online forum where we could all hang out and talk with other geeky moms. Since Facebook was “where it was at” back then, and we hadn’t really delved into the cybersecurity problems thereunto appertaining, we created the Facebook Group GeekMom Talk.

Over time, our little group grew, sort of like the Little Engine That Could. Today, we have over 350 members. Our supportive group of moms has been around long enough for the new moms to be veterans and for GeekMom to even find a few writers from the group. So, because we love to support our favorite mamas, we put out the call to the group, collected our small business owners, and we’re here to share them – in their own words. We may not be “shopping local” physically, but we’re definitely shopping local to our hearts.

Pumpkin Craft

“Offering all-natural artisan soaps and aromatherapy heating pads, Pumpkin Craft is the perfect place to shop for your loved ones this holiday season. Since shopping local is so important to me, I source the most local ingredients I can find, using raw goat milk from a farm in my town, and honey from a beekeeper in my neighborhood. Please feel free to inquire about custom orders and happy holidays!”

www.etsy.com/shop/PumpkinCraft

www.facebook.com/PumpkinCrafty

www.instagram.com/PumpkinCrafty

Celtic Frog Crafts

“Owned and operated by a geeky mom, Celtic Frog Crafts is a business devoted to making awesome and practical gifts. Dice bags, purses, custom drawstring or zipper bags, embroidered home decor, and many other items are available, most with nerdy designs. Owner Angela Leach has a lifetime of nerdery to drive her crafting, and loves to incorporate subtle designs in her art for daily use.”

www.facebook.com/celticfrogcrafts

Indie Artful

“I paint nerdy watercolors and create prints for you to enjoy in your home or office! I specialize in ‘subtle’ art prints, such as my Harry Potter Botanicals, and also Star Wars and Pokemon! I’m always happy to discuss a unique or custom piece of art, so please reach out if you have any requests! I’ll be offering free shipping throughout the month of November and December!”

https://www.etsy.com/shop/Indieartful

https://www.facebook.com/indieartfulshop

Retro Dames Boutique

“Woman, retired Army veteran-owned by Shannon O’Neil (Miss SparkleShan). I combined my love of crafting and pinup/vintage style to make handmade, retro, vintage and pinup inspired fashion accessories (flower hair clips, fascinators, sweater clips, jewelry) and home decor. Custom orders available.”

https://www.etsy.com/shop/RetroDamesBoutique

https://www.instagram.com/retrodamesboutique/

https://www.facebook.com/retrodamesboutique

Email: retrodamesboutique@gmail.com

Susquehanna MotorSports or Rallylights.com

“I sell automotive accessories and racing safety equipment. We specialize in Hella brand automotive lighting and Sparco safety equipment and racing gear, just to name two of the brands we specialize in. With just two employees, we really are a small business.”

https://www.rallylights.com

She Geeks Art

“I’m a nerdy artist who sells custom art on canvas or through vinyl creations. From mugs to jewelry to shirts, I let my imagination guide my self-taught craft and with a strong geek lean, just create, create, create!”

https://shegeeksart.bigcartel.com/

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support Karen Walsh on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



