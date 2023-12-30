My Post-Christmas and Holiday “Don’t” List

Around Thanksgiving, I talked about some things I try to not do to help make my life just a little less stressful.

I have a similar list of things I try to avoid when Christmas rolls around. Like my Thanksgiving post, I’m not telling anyone else what they must do; I’m sharing what I do to make things a little less stressful and crazy. If any of these suggestions help someone else ease through the season, all the better.

Here’s my own Post-Christmas “don’t” list:

Don’t Immediately Cancel Christmas

One of the things that always makes me sad is hearing about people who take their trees down Christmas night because they are just “over it.” Christmas Day is the beginning of the 12 Days of Christmas, not the end. That abrupt end-of-Christmas attitude really depresses me. I know the holiday season is a time of sadness for many, and I hope and pray that all of you out there have a reason to celebrate something… anything on December 25. If you do celebrate Christmas, let the entire day be special. Let it last a little because it really does just come once a year.

Personally, I think people start celebrating too early (right after Halloween) and get burnt out by the time Christmas Day arrives, but that’s just me. I just like to keep the happy feeling going through Epiphany.

Don’t Turn Into the Sugar Plum Fairy

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, all bets are off. I go crazy on every goody and sugar-coated treat delivered by neighbors, friends, and family. And I make no apologies. However, before New Year’s Eve, there is often a wealth sweeties in many people’s homes. Take some time to detox for a couple of days from the cookies and chocolates, and eat a little healthier. I’m not saying you have to force everyone else to, but if they see you enjoying something lighter and simpler after Christmas they might do the same. Once New Year’s Eve arrives, bust it all out again and enjoy, but taking a break from the excess is always a good thing.

Don’t Feel Obligated to Go Shopping on December 26

Now, I have some friends and family who love, love, love the chaos of big shopping days like Black Friday or Boxing Day. Not me. I can wait to use that mad money or gift card. If shopping is what you crave, go for it, but don’t feel like you have to rush out and be part of any retail madness. Take a day to stay home, enjoy your gifts from Christmas Day, or just enjoy some peace. Let the shopping nuts go crazy. I’ll take a cup of tea and book.

Don’t Expect Everything to Go as Planned

Really, shouldn’t this be something for every day of the year? You aren’t going to fit in everything you think you need to do during the holidays, and other people in your life are not always going to cooperate with what you want. Just roll with it and be fortunate holiday plan glitches are your biggest problem. There are people out there who would love to be part of a family or have obligations. There are people out there who would love to “feel too full” or be bombarded by relatives visiting. Not all of us are wired for this, and sometimes I’m the worst about reining in my disappointment, but this is a time when we need to be a little more laid back about our plans. We can’t always control our situations, but we can control how we react. I’m telling myself this as much as anyone else because we’re about to enter into an entirely new year.

Of course, as New Year’s approaches, there’s that one last wave of stress, which really shouldn’t be.

Don’t Turn New Year’s Into a Reason to Regret Anything

I heard in either a sitcom or stand-up act back in the ’90s (I can’t remember exactly) that New Year’s is just a “one-second holiday.” This is true. We party until the countdown and BOOM, it’s the New Year. Now, it’s over. The first day of the year is just one more day on an always-turning earth. There is no reason to use a change in year number as a reason the feel bad you didn’t get that big task done, or a reason to make outlandish promises to yourself. If there is something you need to do to make your life better, do it now. Today. Every day is a new day, and January 1 shouldn’t hold any special significance.

If it’s an excuse for a fun family game night or get-together before everyone heads back to school or work, then I’m all for celebrating.

Yet, remember we’re about to enter that long, dark winter without the sparkle and fun of the October-through-December holidays. Time travels way too quickly, so make sure the memories from the season remain good ones.

Be at peace for the remainder of 2023, and I’ll see you in 2024.

