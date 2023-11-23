2023 Holiday Gift Guide: Books That Make Great Gifts

It’s that time of year again. Shoppers race around on the quest for the perfect gift as the festive lights start twinkling and the holiday season approaches. While there are a ton of choices, books make great gifts. The choices are endless and often overwhelming for those with friends who are book club members, aspiring writers, or young readers.

Finding a particular book that resonates, inspires, or entertains can be a daunting task. There is so much to choose from in the vast ocean of literature. We’ve carefully curated a selection of unique and captivating books to gift. Handpicked, these beautiful books come heartily recommended by the discerning voices at GeekMom and GeekDad.

This list is more than just a guide to the perfect present or latest page turner. It’s a gateway to worlds awaiting exploration. From intimate journals offering a space for personal reflection to immersive graphic novels whisking readers away to different realms — each book in our collection is more than a great read. They are thoughtful gifts, keepsakes that promises lasting enjoyment, enrichment, and perhaps, the spark of a new passion.

Whether you’re looking to ignite a love for reading in someone special or seeking to surprise a devoted book lover with something unique, our selection is tailored to make your holiday gift-giving both meaningful and memorable.

GeekMom’s Jenny Bristol recommends Journaling and Non-Fiction books that make great gifts

One Line a Day Journals from Chronicle Books

Writing long journal entries each day may seem daunting, but most people have a minute or two to squeeze in a sentence or two about their day, something they’re thinking, or an exciting event in their life. One Line a Day journals by Chronicle Books make great gifts for anyone interested in writing daily. They have a couple dozen styles, including some One Sketch a Day journals for those who prefer drawing to writing.

I’ve been keeping a One Line a Day journal for almost a decade, never missing a day’s entry. It’s amazing how useful and interesting it is to look back on what was happening a year, two years, or even eight years ago. Whether you record thoughts only for yourself, or your descendants, these books are an easy and affordable way to do it. I started with the original plain blue journal, but have enjoyed the Jane Austen quote journal for the past five years. Next up is the Art Nouveau one, which is squishy, flowery, and just gorgeous. I’m excited to start it in the new year. -JB

This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America from Princeton Architectural Press

If you enjoy story-driven graphic novels that are personal in nature, This Country is a lovely read. Focusing more on imagery and emotion than words, this book tells the story of two people who move to the country and take up some light homesteading in the middle of nowhere Idaho, escaping their busy city lives. The action takes place over a few years, and you can almost feel the slower pace of life in the country and you get to know the varied nature of the area’s inhabitants. The artwork is lovely and expressive, and you’re left with impressions and feelings, and a wish to know the family better. You’ll also take away some lessons, though which ones those will be will depend on you, the reader. Read my full review on GeekMom. -JB

America: The Atlas from The Smithsonian

If you love learning history in a visual way or are just a huge fan of maps (or both!), these types of books make great gifts. It takes us through the history of the Americas, integrating map study into pre-history through present day. It covers topics chronologically using maps, photographs, illustrations, drawings, and more, all through the lens of notable events, migration, war, settlement, and changing social history. Some of the maps are original artwork, while others are modern digital representations, but they all help put events and populations in a geographical context. The book doesn’t shy away from difficult subjects, either, covering systemic violence and oppression, racism, and child labor, and painting “explorers” instead as what they actually were, invaders. This book is a great starting point for deeper learning or compelling conversation, and the price is right. Read my full review on GeekMom. -JB

GeekDad’s Z. recommends Unique Role-playing books that make great gifts:

Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game: Core Rulebook from Matt Forbeck

While Dungeons & Dragons still reigns supreme here in the hallowed halls of GeekDad, my family and I have recently been exploring another roleplaying universe—the Marvel universe, to be exact. The Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game: Core Rulebook drew me in for three simple reasons. First, I cut my teeth on the TSR-published Marvel Super Heroes roleplaying system in the 1980s. Second, its modified 3d6 ruleset (cleverly dubbed the d616 system) is wonderfully accessible. And perhaps most importantly of all, it was penned by none other than GeekDad alumnus Matt Forbeck! Replacing the traditional Dungeon Master with a Narrator and fantasy adventures with fledgling superheroes, Marvel Multiverse eschews complex formulas and cumbersome charts in favor of a lean, mean Action Check system wherein the three d616 dice (and any relevant Ability Score) are added and then compared to a given challenge’s Target Number. It’s that simple. Factor in Fantastic successes and failures—think crits—and edge and trouble modifiers—advantage/disadvantage—and any young hero can easily find themself performing daring deeds worthy of their favorite comic books and big-budget Marvel movies. If you are looking for ongoing fun the Marvel Multiverse role-playing books make great gifts. [Review materials provided by Marvel] – Z.

Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game: The Cataclysm of Kang from Matt Forbeck

Still recovering from that Loki season two finale? Have your own cosmic, Kang-centric adventures with the second installment in the Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game series penned by former GeekDad Matt Forbeck, this book offers a series of six adventures for character Ranks 1-6. Fully compatible with the d616 system, The Cataclysm of Kang boasts all the maps, character profiles, and narrative hooks your friendly neighborhood Narrator will need to run these amazing adventures as one-shots or as an ongoing campaign. Alongside its beautiful, comic-accurate illustrations and dazzling prose, it even includes a special bonus—a reprint of the Kang origin story “Birth of a Warlord” originally featured in Captain America Annual #11 (1992). [Review materials provided by Marvel] – Z.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book from Insight Editions

Since initially encountering it, Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book has continued to be the first thing I show off when my D&D friends come to visit. Pop-up books make great gifts because they are so unique much like D & D adventurers, and like any good fantasy campaign, The Ultimate Pop-Up Book introduces readers to a party of adventurers as they make their way through a myriad of classic environments across the Forgotten Realms. Each two-page, 360-degree layout finds our heroes exploring a multi-tiered central location full to the brim with NPCs, monsters, and loot. Ample pop-ups, pull tabs, and bonus foldouts from illustrator Claudio Pozas and papercraft artist Matthew Reinhart fill out the book’s expansive scenes, bringing all the fantastical mystery to life. [Review materials provided by Insight Editions] -Z.

GeekMom’s Mariana Ruiz recommends Children’s books that make great gifts:

Macanudo: Optimism Is for the Brave by Liniers from Fantagraphics

There are so many wonderful characters with a life of their own in these comics: the penguins, the elves, the witches, the Mysterious Man in Black, Enriqueta and her cat Fellini, the boy with his imaginary monster friend called Olga, the random olives escaping murder, the interpretation of famous quotes on an illustrated form… the stand-alone stories. The great thing about this homage to Patrick MacDonnell, Bill Waterson, the Far Side, and all the classics, is that it can sustain a variety of readers: my kid loves him, but any adult can relate on a different level as well. It would make a great Christmas gift. – MR

GeekMom’s MAJK recommends Urban Fantasy books that make great gifts:

Rosemary and Rue by Seanen McGuire

I hate perfect heroes. I love fantasy. I love ancient lore. Those three things are a big part of why I can recommend not just this book but the entire October Daye Series. Let me tell you, this fantastic urban fantasy series has completely captivated me. If you aren’t familiar with Seanan McGuire or her “October Daye” series or have but just haven’t dived into this world yet, you’re seriously missing out. It’s okay, books make great gifts so, we can fix that with a little “Rosemary and Rue,” the perfect gateway to a world that is equal parts enchanting and sinister. October “Toby” Daye, the main character, is perfectly imperfect. She’s a changeling caught between the human and faerie worlds. She’s tough, determined, messy, and a bit jaded, witty, and so incredibly relatable.

McGuire’s world-building is the best case of contagious imagination I’ve ever seen. You can’t help but be caught right up in her vision of a world within our world. Enter a version of San Francisco where Faerie realms blend into the urban landscape. Walk through everyday life with a magical, hidden layer peaking around the edges, just waiting for you to notice.

“Rosemary and Rue,” the first book, sets the tone for the series with the perfect mix of mystery, fantasy, and real emotional depth. McGuire doesn’t just throw magic at you; she weaves it into the streets of San Francisco in an authentic and exciting way that leaves you longing to live in her world. The series is a rollercoaster, with each book adding more layers to the story as Toby discovers more about who she is, her connections to Faeire, and why so many people see her existence as either a problem or a solution. The way McGuire mixes the enchanting and perilous nature of fae with Toby’s detective work is nothing short of brilliant.

Whether you’re looking for magic, mystery, or just an incredible character-driven story, pick up “Rosemary and Rue” and step through the gateway to an 18-book series that will keep you entranced. – MAJK

We hope you found something among this diverse collection of books that make great gifts. There a little something here for every type of reader on your holiday shopping list. Whether it’s the introspective appeal of One Line a Day Journals, the visual storytelling of This Country, the historical insights from America: The Atlas, the thrilling adventures in the Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game, the whimsical world of Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book, or the enchanting tales of the October Daye series each stands as a testament to the power of books in the lives of those who love them. These selections are not just gifts but gateways to new worlds, ideas, and inspirations. As we celebrate the holiday season, remember the joy and peace that settling down with a good book can bring. May all of your festive moments be even more special.

