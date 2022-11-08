PAX Aus 2022: Come Out and Cosplay

One of the highlights of any convention is the cosplay. It’s the opportunity to really immerse yourself in the geek culture and share your passion with everybody. Truth be told, I am more of a casual cosplayer myself. In part due to my absolutely horrific crafting skills, my short attention span, and my lack of patience. That’s why I have so much admiration for cosplayers of all calibers. There are some people who have the skill and talent to put in 500 hours of foam carving and paint blending to create an amazing display that looks like it has jumped straight out of my monitor. There are also cosplayers who have found inspiration in their own wardrobe, bringing together an outfit that is comfortable and casual while still showing the soul of the character. And then there are the artists who take their fave characters and give them a personal twist with a portrayal that is uniquely imbued with some extra magic.

Personally, there’s a special place in my geeky heart for any family cosplay with a coordinated theme. I have been there. I have met many families who have been there. It takes patience, diplomacy, some serious high-level negotiation skills, and a superb level of expectation management to bring together a family cosplay group. Sure, it’s helped when you have the craft skills to go with it, but the behind-the-scenes magic is what shines through. Geek Families Rock.

Check out our gallery of faves from PAX Aus 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

































