Happy Funko Friday

In our house, we are big fans of Funko games, and our favorites are their holiday offerings from the last few years. We’ve had to buy new storage just for our holiday board game collection! We have loved the card games that have been coming out, for a quick twenty-minute play on a wintry night, and we have loved playing the bigger games, such as joining the Whos down in Whoville for a seasonal evening of merriment.

Three of Funko’s most popular holiday picks this year are 50% off for Black Friday at Target and would be great additions to your family traditions. Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Elf Collector’s Edition, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Game are all $9.99 this week!

Reviews will be coming to GeekMom for a wide variety of holiday games throughout the month of December, but now is a great time to grab some holiday cheer at half-price.

Disney Mickey’s Christmas Carol Game

Work together to tell the timeless classic by Charles Dickens by putting together scenes from Disney’s Mickey’s Christmas Carol. Hurry to finish all the pictures before Scrooge wakes up! for ages 4+, 2-4 players.

Elf – Journey From the North Pole Game – Collector’s Edition

Help Buddy the Elf find his dad by leading him on a loopy route from the North Pole to New York City! This Collector’s Edition game comes in a limited-edition embossed tin with its own cute little buddy—that I predict will end up lost in our tree at some point! For ages 8+, 2-4 players.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Game

Push your luck in this dice-rolling game to avoid holiday havoc. Includes a Marty Moose tumbler that is probably not best suited for egg nog! This will accommodate 2-5 players, and while it is rated 8 and up, we have yet to even let our 13-year-old watch the movie!

