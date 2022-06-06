Pride Month 2022: ‘The Big Book of Pride Flags’

Throughout June, GeekMom celebrates Pride Month with lots of LGBTQ content. Follow the Pride Month tag to find everything all in one space (including LGBTQ content from previous years) and keep checking back for more throughout the month. Today’s book review is The Big Book of Pride Flags, illustrated by Jem Milton.

Does the number of different Pride flags seem to constantly grow to you too? That’s not that surprising really because the range of flags has indeed been growing constantly since the very first pride flag was designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978. If you’re not sure which flag is for agender and which is for aromantic (or what either of those two words means), then this is the book for you.

Filled with bright, colorful, and diverse illustrations, The Big Book of Pride Flags introduces 17 different pride flags from all across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. For each flag, we learn when it was created and by whom (if known), who it is for, and why each color was chosen. Did you know that the pansexual pride flag includes a pink stripe to represent attraction to women, a blue stripe to represent attraction to men, and a yellow stripe to represent attraction to non-binary genders; or that two different pride flags were only designed as recently as 2014? The end of the book features some discussion questions ideal for talking about pride with young readers, as well as a spot to design your own pride flag.

Written with young readers in mind and ideal for reading aloud, The Big Book of Pride Flags will help adults and kids alike gain an understanding of a vital element of the queer community and may help readers identify a part of themselves they never had a word for. I hope it one day sits on many library shelves in schools and communities, where those who need it will be able to immerse themselves in this most colorful part of what it means to be queer.

GeekMom received a copy of this title for review purposes.

