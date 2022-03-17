Literati: Online Book Club Review

Literati is the latest book club app to hit the scene. For $29.95 a month, you can join one of 26+ clubs hosted by what they call “Luminaries” and each have their own “theme” that they stick to. This review will cover both the adult club and touch on the younger reader option.

Up first is the adult’s club.

Side note: I use the term “adults” loosely. This does not mean that anyone under 18 can’t read the selected titles.

Cost

The first question I have with any kind of subscription service is, how much will it set me back each month?

The adult clubs will cost you $29.95 per month for one club selection. So if you pay annually, it comes down to about $25 per month.

What do you get with the app?

One book per month based on your book club pick

Full access to all discussions with other participants and the host of the club

Opportunity to buy books from other clubs directly through the app at a discount

Member-only events

Reader stats

How does it work?

The first thing you will need to do is pick your club. This is the hardest part. My suggestion is to look at the past picks of the club you are considering and see if those books interest you. The great thing is that if you don’t care for the selection, you can switch to another club next month.

Once you pick your club, sign up for an account, and make your first payment, you are directed to install the app on your mobile device. No worries, though, because the web interface is just as good if you prefer that route.

The book selection of the month is mailed out to you a few weeks before the start of the month so you can get acquainted with it.

The app

Once the month starts, you have access to discussions with the host of the club and the other participants. It’s kind of like social media page for one book. The app itself is fundamental in nature and easy to navigate. There are no frills or clicking around looking for something.

The thing I love about the Literati app is the discussions are spoiler-free. You tell it where you are in the book, and it only shows conversations that are happening up to that point in the story. Of course, you can choose to jump around, but it’s nice to know you won’t run into a spoiler when you open the app.

It also tracks your reading for you so you can see how many pages you’ve read, books you’ve finished, etc.

Kids Club

The kids club is less like a book club and more of a book subscription. You tell them the frequency you want your child’s box, and they deliver it according to that schedule.

Each shipment, your child will get a selection of five books, and you only pay for what you keep. Each book costs $9.95 to add to your personal library, and it’s easy to send back the ones that don’t interest them with free shipping. They will also get a few surprises that go along with the theme of their box that month. If you keep all five books, they give you a 5% discount. The boxes are curated by the child’s age and go from newborn to 13+.

My thoughts

None of the books selected were something I would have picked out on my own, but that’s not a bad thing. I was excited to see something show up that I had not heard of but was promised to be a good read. I enjoyed reading the discussions and appreciate the “spoiler-free” option to avoid seeing something before I was ready.

When I approach pricing in a review, I like to consider that something that is pricey to me might sound like a great deal to someone else. It’s all in the details if what you’re paying for is worth it to you and your current financial situation. Right now, this isn’t something I could budget for, but later down the road, that might change. It’s a great service overall and has a fun variety of options.

I do wish they would throw something in the box that corresponds to the book of the month (even if it’s just a piece of artwork that you can display on your desk to encourage you to read).

If you are looking for an online book club, check out Literati and see if it’s the right fit for you. With 26 clubs and growing, there’s something for almost everyone.

