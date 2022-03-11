Autobots, Roll Out! Optimus Prime and Princess Pipp Petals Come to Calm

Ponies and Autobots, roll out! Optimus Prime and Princess Pipp Petals have made their way to Calm. Calm is a meditation app that helps you increase productivity, improve sleep, and live an overall better life.

What Is Calm?

Calm is one of the most popular meditation apps on the market right now. You can download the app and access some features for free. For $70 a year, you get access to premium content, which includes:

A daily calm meditation

Hundreds of hours of guided meditations to help with a wide range of situations/issues

Music tracks that focus on relaxation and meditation

Over 100 sleep stories to fall asleep to

A library of reflections and lessons taught by renowned teachers in the field.

What Calm has that its competitors don’t have is Optimus Prime and Princess Pipp Petals. Optimus Prime is voiced by Peter Cullen, and Princess Pipp Petals has Sofia Carson telling her story. Both are never-before-told tales from the character’s world.

Optimus Prime and Princess Pipp Petals Sleep Stories

These stories come to the app at the perfect time because Daylight Saving Time ends (USA thing) soon, which means a lot of kids’ sleep schedules will be thrown for a loop. The sleep stories can help kids and adults relax into the time change and get a restful night’s sleep.

Both have very soothing voices that work for sleep stories. It would be cool to have them also do meditation sessions for relaxation. I heard a rumor that is in the works for Optimus Prime, but no word on Princess Pipp Petals just yet.

Complaint

The only complaint I have about the sleep stories is that they are long. I’m not going to stay awake for a 38-minute story no matter who tells it. The story’s point is to relax me to sleep, not keep me so invested that I stay awake. I would like to have seen these broken down into two 15-minute parts instead of one long tale.

Check It Out

Transformers and My Little Pony fans will love the new sleep stories from those worlds regardless of their generation. However, when you are not looking for sleep aid, the meditations, music, and other features will prove helpful to you in your day-to-day life.

Check out Calm on iOS, Android, or your web browser.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review subscription.

