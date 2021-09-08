Gone are the days of bulky labelers. Enter the P-touch CUBE Plus by Brother (retail $99.99) a wireless app-controlled labeler that lets you create your own labels or work from a pre-designed template.

Features

Personalize labels up to 1-inch wide

App-controlled (PC, tablet, android, and iOS compatible)

Wireless using Bluetooth technology (USB cable provided for PC use)

Pre-designed templates to get you up and going fast

One-year limited warranty

Automatic cutting

Print resolution of up to 180×360

30 second print speed

Uses most Apple and Google fonts libraries

Box Includes

P-touch CUBE Plus Labeler

Black Print on white starter tape

Black Print on premium gold glitter starter tape

USB cable

Built-in Li-ion battery

Usage Review

I was able to get the P-touch CUBE Plus up and running relatively easily. My only issue was getting it to see my phone (iPhone 11). It seems like a roll of the dice and you have to make a snackrifice to your phone gremlin for it to work on the first try. I’m sure there is an order of operations (turn on the P-touch CUBE first or activate the app first…)but I haven’t figured it out yet.

Despite the small trial that it takes to get it to sync up, once it does, I’m printing relatively quickly and with no issues. The labels are sturdy and laminated. The text is crisp and easy to read.

I really like how easy it is to just type in the label, update the font, adjust the size, and then get to printing. The built-in templates are great if you have something in mind that you want to do but don’t feel like designing anything. It adds a little something extra to it. And you can store up to 100 labels so you don’t have to recreate the wheel when you need to print another.

There is the ability to add pictures to your labels, but I don’t recommend it. The quality of the photo and the fact that it’s in black and white makes it hard to see the details. You can print on up to four lines of text, but keep in mind the size of your label and if you want the text to be that small.

The replacement label tape is not that badly priced at around $24.99 for a two-pack on Amazon (1/2″ width).

The P-touch CUBE Plus retails for $99.99 and is available wherever Brother office supplies are sold.

