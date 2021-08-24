‘Coraline’ Returns to Theaters for One Day Only – Giveaway!

Academy Award nominee for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year and BAFTA Children’s Award Winner for Best Feature Film, Coraline, returns to theaters for one night only, today, August 24th at 3 PM and 7 PM respectively (local time). Tickets can be purchased from Fathom Events for participating theater locations. Theatergoers will be treated to exclusive bonus content that reveals the process behind LAIKA’s amazing movies.

Coraline is based on the acclaimed novel by Neil Gaiman, published in 2002 and adapted to film in 2009. It’s a family-friendly horror story about a young girl who finds herself going between worlds and finding a more “perfect” version of her family. Only, looks are deceiving and she soon realizes that to stay in this fantasy version of her own life, she must give a frighteningly real sacrifice.

Fun fact! Coraline became the first feature-length movie to feature replacement faces that were 100% 3d printed.

Coraline (LAIKA Studios Edition) comes to Blu-ray/DVD (retail $22.98) on August 31st, 2021.

Giveaway Time!

To celebrate, we are giving away three copies of Coraline (LAIKA Studios Edition)!

All you have to do is fill out the following information and make sure you use a valid e-mail when entering! Information will only be used for purposes of contacting the winner.

One entry per person.

Entries are accepted through Friday, August 27, 2021.

Open to the US only.

