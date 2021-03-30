Geek Links: The Latest PAX Updates for 2021

PAX has been pretty active in the gaming news over the last few weeks. There are a lot of hopes and dreams wrapped up in the vaccines but the truth is: we simply don’t know what is happening until it happens. Here are the latest PAX updates so far to help you plan out your gaming for 2021 (you can find more on the Official PAX Website here):

PAX East

Unfortunately, PAX East (Boston) has been cancelled for 2021 and will be replaced by PAX Online from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18. The organizers at Penny Arcade and ReedPop are planning a big return to Boston in 2022, but in the meantime, stay tuned for the digital format in July. If you are curious to know how an “online convention” works for PAX, check out our previous articles from 2020, both BEFORE and AFTER. In short, it wasn’t a bad experience but it definitely wasn’t the same vibe as being at PAX itself. For Tabletop fans, you’re probably going to need Tabletop Simulator on Steam. Better to do it now and gain your familiarity beforehand.

PAX West and PAX Unplugged

Good news on this front: Show organizers are cautiously optimistic both PAX West and PAX Unplugged 2021 will proceed as planned. PAX West is currently scheduled for September 3 to 6 in Seattle. PAX Unplugged is all booked for Philadelphia from December 10 to 12. More details to come closer to the dates.

PAX Aust

Australians are clearly aching for some PAX-Love, after “melting the servers” with the early bird ticket sales last week. PAX Aust announced a month ago the in-person convention will be going ahead in Melbourne from October 8 to 10. While the risk of COVID-19 is well-managed in Australia, PAX organizers have taken the remarkable approach to promise full refunds for any ticket-holder unable to travel to the event if domestic borders suddenly close again (*side-eye at Western Australia and Queensland*). When early bird ticket sales opened last week, the website could not handle the demand and collapsed. Organizers have promised tickets will be relaunched shortly so stay tuned for updates.

PAX South

There are currently no updates for PAX South in 2021. Sorry, Texas. We’ll keep you updated.

Let’s face it, fellow gamers. COVID-19 is not totally done with us yet. We are on the path out of the tunnel but there are still a few gates to pass through. This virus is nasty and I, for one, am grateful for many organizers taking the matter seriously with their planning. While I would LOVE to join a few tables at PAX, I’m also happy to wait for the organizers to do their thing as well. GeekMom and GeekDad are big fans of PAX, in every form. Keep an eye out for our PAX Updates as more info comes to hand.

