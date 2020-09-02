Happy Socks Partners with Disney for New Retro Range

Full disclosure, I am something of a sock addict. I own dozens of pairs with all sorts of fun designs and I can’t resist grabbing a new pair whenever I see something unusual. I’m also a huge Disney fan and those two things are why news of a collaboration between Happy Socks and Disney immediately caught my eye.

The new retro Disney range from Happy Socks is themed around that most iconic of Disney characters Mickey Mouse with special appearances from Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as well. The socks feature 80s style graphics and colors for a bold, retro look that’s totally different from anything I’ve seen before. Eight different styles are available for adults and seven for kids. All the designs are available as singles and there are also several gift boxes available that included two, four, or six pairs. The packaging of these gift boxes is even designed to resemble VHS cassettes to add to the 80s theme.

These socks are certainly some of the most eye-catching I’ve seen in a long time and they inspired me to take a look at the full website which is full of more bright, bold, and bonkers sock designs including other collaborations with a number of rock bands like Queen, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles, along with cartoon characters including the Pink Panther and Spongebob Squarepants. My favorite pair from the new Disney range is the Disney Colorful Character Sock which features Mickey in a rainbow of colors – ideal to wear at pride!

Take a look at some of the range below and be sure to check out the whole collection on the Happy Socks website. The whole range is available now with prices beginning from $8. Check back with GeekMom soon for a more in-depth look at the range and a full review.

