Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending August 7, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending August 7, 2020.
Gaming News
- Cryptozoic will be releasing Dark Nights: Metal, a new box set for the DC Deck-Building Game.
- Richard Garfield’s The Great Dalmuti, which has been a favorite in my family for 20+ years, is getting a D&D makeover. It’s got new artwork and card titles but remains the same great game as before. The game is available now from Amazon and your FLGS.
- If you have experience in digital modeling and sculpting, Gale Force Nine, which has game licenses for properties including Star Trek, Dr. Who, Dune, Firefly, and D&D, is looking to hire. No indication in the job post as to whether the position is remote.
- WizKids is expanding its WWE game universe with WWE: Cage Battle, a dice-flicking game. The game is available for preorder now.
- One of the parts that is disappointing about not having Gen Con is that we missed a lot of new release announcements, but Fantasy Flight at least has a page that outlines their upcoming titles, including the Fallout Shelter board game.
- Fantasy Flight has also announced that Armata Strigoi, a German metal band game featuring vampires vs werewolves, is coming soon from Pegasas Spiele.
- Czech Games Edition has announced Lost Ruins of Arnak, a deck-building/worker placement game of jungle exploration, coming in Q4.
- Sagrada: Life is a new expansion of the great dice placement game from Floodgate, which adds 3 modules that can be mixed-and-matched with the base game or other expansions.
- Santorini: New York is the new skin of the tactical game from Spin Master and Roxley.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Sarah Pinault reviewed Jungle Cruise.
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Fort.
- I reviewed the Footloose Party Game, our featured image this week.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Steven Universe: Beach-a-Palooza, The Night Cage, Mining Colony, Northgard: Uncharted Lands, In Too Deep, The Search for Planet X, Miyabi, Rhino Hero, Lucky Luau, and Fort.
- Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven, Stone Age, and Sentinels of the Multiverse.
- Sarah Pinault played Jungle Cruise, Munchkin, Sonic the Hedgehog Monopoly, and Cribbage.
- I played Disney Villainous, Last Defense!, and My Story.
Click through to read all of "Re-Roll: This Week's Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending August 7, 2020" at GeekDad.