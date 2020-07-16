Vera Potter? Harry Bradley? Either Way, This Combination Is Magic!

I have been known to drive 45 minutes out of my way, while four hours from home, just to hit up a Vera Bradley outlet. I have been known to consider breaking quarantine upon learning that an outlet was about to open a mere 95 minutes away. I have been known to skip out of church twenty minutes early to run over to a local fire sale store, upon hearing from fellow churchgoers that the store had just received a shipment of Vera Bradley.

I don’t have a problem, you have a problem.

So it is with much vim and vigor that I have been stalking the website over the past few months, ever since news of a Harry Potter/Vera Bradley mash-up had been announced. Today at 8:50 am I joined the throngs waiting for the 9 am release of the patterns.

I waited patiently.

There are six styles to choose from: Hogwarts, Griffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Home to Hogwarts.

While five of the patterns are a corduroy based product, with edging and ribbon to match the relevant house colors, it is Home to Hogwarts that is the traditional Vera Bradley style. This is the holy grail of patterns. Not every item is available in every pattern, but Home to Hogwarts has the widest selection.

It is not clear at this point whether the site is selling out fast, was under-prepared, or just is having a really hard time with their product management and website placement, as you can see on this item, whose status changed from available to sold out in five minutes, and was listed as “Coming Soon” by 10 am.

I opted for a Home to Hogwarts RFID Crossbody for myself, and once determining my purchase, I then waited patiently while the site added my item to my shopping cart.

And waited patiently some more for my shopping cart to load.

Then waited a little impatiently.

Once I got into my shopping cart, there was an item in there from a previous browsing session. It took twenty minutes to get it to remove completely.

Then I waited with a little more impatience.

Reload. Reload. Reload. Reload.

I only want one little Home for Hogwarts RFID Crossbody, please, pretty please.

*At the time of publication, GeekMom Sarah had not succeeded in getting past the error screens. A GoFundMe will be set up shortly for donations of cookies and ice cream to comfort her during her time of loss.

