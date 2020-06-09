Honeywell MN12CEDWW Review: Portable Cooling At Its Finest

Working in the AC industry, Honeywell is a name I’ve come to hear frequently, and all of what I’ve heard is good. When they asked me to check out their latest model in portable AC units, the MN12CEDWW, I was cool to the opportunity.

Let’s start with some specs.

Specs

Auto-Evaporation

Dehumidifier (69 pints/24hours)

Adjustable Temperature (61 degrees to 89 degrees F)

Energy Saving Timer

Washable Filter

Easy and Quick Install

Portable Cooling

Easy-View Front Display

Dual Hose System (for faster cooling)

12,000 BTU

Wait. BTU?

BTU stands for British Thermal Unit and is used to measure thermal energy. It goes by how much energy it takes to get one pound of water to go up by one degree Fahrenheit at sea level. Basically, the more BTU the unit has, the more square feet it will cool. This model has 12,000 BTU which means it can cool a room that is between 400 to 550 square feet in size.

How Does It Work?

Using the included window kit, you hook the hoses up to the unit and the other ends to the window kit (works on vertical or horizontal windows), slide the window kit into an available window (it has adjustable sizing), and go. One hose expels the hot air and moisture from the room. The other hose brings in warm air from the outside to be cooled and pushed into the room. There is a built-in washable filter, and it is recommended that you wash it once every two weeks. The unit has a built-in dehumidifier capture system that can hold a relatively large amount of water before you need to drain it. The fan has three speeds and a 24-hour energy-saving timer.

Setup? Do I Need Help?

Absolutely not. I might work in the AC industry but I’ve never messed with one of these things prior to this unit and I was surprised at how easy the setup was. The hardest part was getting it out of the box. ::chuckles:: There’s really only five steps to setting it up:

Put the window connectors on the hoses. Hook up the hoses onto the unit itself. Install the window kit. Hook the hoses into the window kit. Plug it in. Turn it on.

Who Needs One?

If you live in an area where going without AC is not an option, a portable AC unit is the solution to keeping you cool if your main AC goes out. If you live somewhere that doesn’t require AC year-round, this is perfect because you can wheel it to the rooms you want to cool down and then roll it back into storage when you don’t need it anymore.

This model is great for those that live in hot and humid areas. It has a pan that collects all the condensation and you can drain it when it gets full or just hook a hose up to it to drain it as it happens (just make sure you put a bucket down to collect the water). Don’t want to hook up a hose? No problem, just let the internal pan fill up and when it’s full the unit will stop working and let you know to drain the pan.

Overall Impressions

I like how the unit moves easily between my rooms so I can cool my living room during the summer and my son’s room when he wants it a bit chillier. The range of temperatures it can operate at means even my pickiest of family members can find a temp they are comfortable at. And the remote is a bonus feature that I appreciate when someone complains they are too cold; I can keep my tail on the couch and not miss a second of Good Eats with Alton Brown.

The Honeywell MN12CEDWW is available from your local ac dealer and on Amazon with a retail price of $610.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

