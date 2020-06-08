Father’s Day Gift Guide 2020

Welcome to this year’s Father’s Day Gift Guide. Our geek parents have pulled together the items they would most want during this special day and we have them all in one spot for you to peruse. There are no neckties on this list. Only the coolest in geeky apparel and lifestyle products for the dad in your life. So without further ado, the GeekDad Father’s Day Gift Guide for 2020.

Price: $349.99

Perfectly crafted cocktails at home… no tipping the bartender is required. The Bartesian machine uses your own favorite brands of vodka, tequila, whiskey, and gin/rum to mix your drink of choice. Select your preferred cocktail by inserting the capsule into Bartesian and the spirits and water are released, mixing with the cocktail capsule contents while being dispensed. Visit the full GeekDad review here: Bartesian Brings Mixology Home

Price: Varies

Get the arcade cabinet that you used to dump quarters into for yourself! Arcade1Up machines stand at just under 4ft, and each custom cabinet features a collection of different classic arcade games with the classic arcade joystick and button configuration you remember.

Current cabinets include: the brand-new BurgerTime (also includes Karate Champ, Bad Dudes, and Caveman Ninja), the four-player controller NBA Jam (with NBA Jam Tournament Edition and NBA Hangtime also on board), Star Wars (and Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) with real feel control deck and flight yoke, Mortal Kombat (the original, 2 and 3), plus many more.

Price: $339.99

The all-new BOOX Nova 2 e-reader is something that should be on every avid reader’s wish list. The easiest way to describe the BOOX Nova 2 is that it is a much more powerful alternative to the Kindle but it also has most of the features of a full tablet (including the ability to render video as well as games on an e-ink screen). If you are shopping for a Dad that really likes to read or has to do a lot of work and markup with PDFs then take a hard look at the Nova 2. GeekDad will be doing a full review of the BOOX Nova 2 in a few weeks.

Price: $39.99

For the always on the go power hungry Dad on your list the Hotline 16000 Power Bank is good bet. Not only does it charge up to 3 devices at once (including a 10W Wireless Qi charger) but it looks good doing it. The Hotline 16000 Power Bank is one of the latest retro miniatures from the RepliTronics line from New Wave Toys. The form factor is an 80’s retro personal cassette player, but its heart is a modern device charger. With a 16000 mAh capacity the Dad on your list will never go without power again!

Price: $139.00

For the fitness lover on your list, a set of weighted jump ropes from Crossrope may just fit the bill. With many gyms still closed and with social distancing being a thing for the immediate future, why not give the Dad on your list an option for a good home workout? The Crossrope Get Strong set which includes 2 different sets of weighted ropes and a set of handles will certainly get his blood pumping.

Price: $80.00

GeekDad Greg H got this Bluetooth headset last year to use at the gym, but in the age of COVID-19, he uses it at the grocery store, during yard work, and while out for walks. The battery life is good, and they’re as comfortable as a pair of sunglasses. Also, they don’t cover your ears like normal earbuds, which makes it easier to hear what’s around you.

Price: $27-32

For the geeky dad in your life, Story Spark’s tech-inspired t-shirts are the perfect gift. These shirts are made from either a blend of ring-spun cotton and polyester or 100% ring-spun cotton, and are both comfortable and stylish. Sizes range from XS to XXL, and shipping in the U.S. is free with a $50 purchase.

Price: $36

The soaps, bath items, and dry colognes from Duck Cannon Supply Co. are not only a practical purchase, but this four-count set of oversized scented soap bars also features 1940s style propaganda-style art: “Productivity,” (fresh mint), “Accomplishment” (bergamot and black pepper), Naval Supremacy (aquamarine), and “Victory” (hint of grass). These have a great retro look, and easily packaged for gift-giving.

Price: $115

This is a seriously high-quality umbrella. It’s attractive, highly wind-resistant, and has a really nice clip on the handle to make it easier to carry when not in use. It’s not cheap, but it comes with an unconditional (yes, even if you break it) lifetime guarantee, so it’s well worth it.

Price: $5-10 (Kindle Versions)

“Fly a night-time kite ablaze with lights or launch a video camera with balloons. Construct the “Best Slip n’ Slide Ever,” a guaranteed thrill ride. Build a working lamp with LEGO bricks and CDs. Create a customized comic strip or your own board game. Make geeky crafts like cyborg jack-o’-lanterns or Ethernet cuff links.

Brimming with endlessly fun and futuristic tidbits on everything from gaming to gadgets, GeekDad helps every tech-savvy father unleash his inner kid-and bond with the next generation of brainiacs.”

Price: $80.00

One lamp to rule them all! It’s a very nice LED desk lamp. It’s also a Bluetooth speaker. AND, it’s a wireless phone charger. So it really takes care of a lot of issues without taking up very much space.

Price: $10-305

Austin-based Mondo works with artists to create posters, soundtracks, toys, apparel, books, games and collectibles for pop culture and cult classics. For this Father’s Day, they’ve created curated selections for Cinephile Dads, Gamer Dads, Fanboy Dads, Spooky Dads, Animation Dads and more. Whether you’re looking for a Castlevania puzzle, a Ghostbusters tiki mug, or an Acid Blood Green vinyl Alien LP, Mondo has you covered.

Price: Varies

For the simple gift of protection, grab dad a Gear 4 case and an Invisible Shield screen protector for his iPhone or Android device. Both come in a variety of phone sizes. Invisible Shield uses anti-bacterial technology that kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria on the screen. I have the Crystal Palace case and the Battersea that I use on my phone and I love how light but protected it makes my phone feel.

Price: $99

Airtime Vibe headphones are one of the most comfortable over the ear headphones I’ve tried and their sound quality is not bad either. You get 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and bonus, it comes with noise cancelation.

