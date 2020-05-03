NERF’s ‘Fortnite’ Rippley Line Is Kid-Approved Fun

Even if you don’t play Fortnite, odds are pretty good you’ve heard of the multiplayer game from Epic Games. If you have kids in the elementary school range or older, at least one of their friends plays it or they’ve probably been invited to a Fortnite-themed birthday party. The battle nature of the game, as well as its popularity, makes a NERF and Fortnite collaboration a natural match. NERF has already released some Fortnite products before, and now the friendly blue blob Rippley is getting his own NERF variation. My kids don’t play Fortnite, although my third grader is familiar with the game because a few friends play, but both of my boys love NERF. Hasbro provided me with a set of the new NERF Fortnite Rippley line in exchange for this review.

The Fortnight Rippley line includes the following:

SR-Rippley Blaster, MSRP $19.99

RL-Rippley Blaster, MSRP $29.99

AR-Rippley Blaster, MSRP $49.99

At first look, it’s a nice variety of NERF guns with a variety of sizes and prices. The blue color scheme of the weapons is clearly inspired by the character. Anyone who’s a fan should be able to pick up on the resemblance, but being familiar with the franchise isn’t really required to enjoy the toy. The price points and sizes/types of weapons seem to match up with what I would have expected from our previous NERF purchases, particularly the Star Wars-branded line.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We started off with the smallest first: the SR-Rippley (MSRP $19.99), which I tend to think of as a pretty standard type of NERF blaster. There’s usually a pumping action required to arm it and you can preload it with a smaller number of darts. It’s the easiest toy for younger or smaller hands to manage, like our 6-year-old. This one has an easy-to-remove barrel to help with distance aiming and comes with 6 NERF Elite darts, but only loads 3 at a time. It’s the easiest to run around with or drag into a giant cardboard box. Our nine-year-old, A, felt this one did the most damage to block towers when he lined up the angles from a distance. Since it’s easy to buy refill packs of NERF Elite darts, and this is in the lower price tier, the SR-Rippley Blaster is the best starter blaster for a NERF collection in the line, or to buy several of so that siblings and parents can join in on the fun.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Next up was the RL-Rippley (MSRP $29.99), which fires NERF rockets. The bigger ammo always looks super appealing. It was light enough that it wasn’t too hard for our six-year-old, W, to manage, but it did take a few tries for him to sort out aiming it. The rockets aren’t too hard on impact, but the weight does give a little extra kick when you’re firing to knock things down. It only takes a single pump action to fire it, and there is something incredibly satisfying about sending that rocket off flying. It comes with two of the Fortnite rockets, and there isn’t a refill pack at this time. At $29.99, It makes a great addition to a growing collection, or when you want some variety, but with only two rockets that you have to keep hunting down it’s probably less practical to get as a first weapon.

The NERF Fortnite AR-Rippley. Photo by Elizabeth MacAndrew. The NERF Fortnite AR-Rippley. Photo by Elizabeth MacAndrew. The NERF Fortnite AR-Rippley in action. Photo by Elizabeth MacAndrew.

Finally, we go to the crown jewel of the collection, the AR-Rippley ($49.99) with its 10 dart clip of NERF Elite darts and 10 more darts for reloading. This is the model that makes kids’ eyes gleam when they see them on shelves in the stores. They are arguably the best models for person-to-person warfare due to their bullet capacity as well. This one is battery operated (4 standard 1.5v AA batteries that are not included—doesn’t work with standard 1.2v rechargeable AA), so it comes with a motor that helps to fire it instead of the pump action, which saves precious seconds in a big NERF fight. Since it’s the most expensive piece in the collection, this is the one that you might want to wait for younger kids to get until they prove they won’t break it by trying to force it to fire when there’s the occasional jammed NERF dart. However, if you want to chase your kids around the house and have NERF warfare with them, this is the piece to get. Older kids and adults will probably gravitate towards this one as well. On the plus side, getting extra ammunition isn’t too hard since it uses NERF Elite darts.

Overall, this is a really fun set to play with altogether and my boys have spent time playing with them every day since they opened up the boxes. They’ve had warfare with each other, they’ve built large towers of blocks to destroy, but after weeks of being a little stir crazy, this has been the thing they have loved getting to test out and play with the most. I don’t think I’ve had to clear a single dart jam yet, which has been really great considering the play hours they’ve been putting in. Since I know there are quite a few kids right now who have been building epic forts and cardboard castles, this is just the thing to take it up to the next level. With things like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day coming up and people not necessarily getting to celebrate the same way they often do, mixing things up with a big game of NERF with some new additions might be a really fun way for your family to spend time together. NERF usually recommends its products for ages 8+, but I’ve personally found a little bit of wiggle room in that number to as low as about six or so. The big things to consider is whether your kid is going to get so wound up that they end up aiming for faces (for the record, NERF recommends eye protection when playing), whether they tend to shoot at breakable items in the house, or if they will recognize when a weapon that uses darts has jammed and either be able to clear the jam or take it to someone who can. Your kid’s ability to handle these things may vary.

The NERF Fortnite Rippley line is expected to drop on May 3 and is exclusive to Best Buy.

