Geek Links: Animal Crossing April Update

Geek Links are cool stories that we’ve found elsewhere on the internet that we think our readers will love, too. Click through to read:
Nintendo released it’s a video about today’s first major Animal Crossing update and it includes some very fun additions.
Some of the new updates include:
- New island visitors (including a cool ship that you can board and explore like a floating Nook’s Cranny)
- Museum expansion to include an art gallery
- New events including a May Day event and International Museum Day event
- Wedding season (head over to Harv’s Island to stage a wedding shoot)
For more information on Nintendo’s April update, check out the video.