Geek Links: Animal Crossing April Update

Nintendo released it’s a video about today’s first major Animal Crossing update and it includes some very fun additions.

Some of the new updates include:

New island visitors (including a cool ship that you can board and explore like a floating Nook’s Cranny)

Museum expansion to include an art gallery

New events including a May Day event and International Museum Day event

Wedding season (head over to Harv’s Island to stage a wedding shoot)

For more information on Nintendo’s April update, check out the video.

Do you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of the new update? Let us know in the comments!

