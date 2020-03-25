MasterClass Live: Chris Voss: The Art of Negotiation – Today!

On March 25th, 2020, at 12 P.M PT / 3 P.M ET, Former FBI lead international kidnapping negotiator Chris Voss will be hosting the first MasterClass Live in the art of negotiation.

The one-hour class will be moderated virtually by MasterClass Senior Creative Producer, Davis Carter.

During these current times, with kids at home and parents playing the part of work from home employee, parent, and teacher, it might be ideal to learn new negotiation skills. Negotiation is a much needed skill, to help, say, the younger generation deal with the older generation members who maybe aren’t taking the current situation seriously enough or to help parents deal with children while they struggle with being homeschooled.

Since this is live, members can submit questions for Voss to answer during the class.

Voss has some bragging rights because his lesson on tactical empathy is the most-watched MasterClass of March 2020.

This is the first MasterClass live, but it will not be the last. Additional MasterClass Live instructors will be announced soon to help people continue to expand their horizons and knowledge.

Tune in to MasterClass at 12 P.M PT / 3 P.M ET today and keep an eye on MasterClasses website for more live class opportunities.

