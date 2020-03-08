42 Ways to Celebrate an Auspicious Anniversary

42 years ago on this day, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy was first broadcast on BBC Radio 4. While it was broadcast to relatively little fanfare, it quickly developed a cult following and is one of the most beloved sci-fi universes in the UK. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy played a huge part in my own genesis as a geek. My parents listened to the show together when they were first married. The mini-series was one of the earliest sci-fi shows that my dad introduced me too; it was later one of the first things my new American husband and I watched together. The video game on the Commodore 64 was the first video game I ever played. Throughout my life, whenever the number 42 came up, I could look around the room, see who smiled, and know instantly who my people were.

So in honor of this day, I offer up 42 suggestions of things you might feasibly, and less feasibly, do to mark the launch of a sci-fi behemoth.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support Sarah Pinault on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



