Top 5 Reasons to Get a Google Nest Hub

My family recently received a Google Nest Hub and I was excited to see all that we could make it do. It gets its name from the Nest line of products that it seamlessly syncs with. We don’t have any Nest devices, but I was eager to see how helpful having the 7-inch screen would be. Turns out that there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t ask Google some kind of trivia we are curious about or what the weather is like out that day. Personally, I like how responsive the touch screen is and how crisp everything looks. Today, I’ll give you my top 5 reasons you should get a Google Nest Hub.

Reason 1: Control all your devices from one location

I have my lights all hooked up to Google for ease of use. All I have to say is, “Hey, Google! Turn on kitchen lights,” and it does it within seconds. This is super handy at night when we climb into bed and it’s lights out for everyone. We just have to say “Hey, Google! Turn off all lights.” and we can go straight to bed. The screen also allows you to control your devices like the brightness of your lights, the volume of the sound, or even turn things on and off. I know it sounds lazy to not want to get up and do it yourself, but once you get used to it, you wonder how you lived without it

Reason 2: Set multiple timers and alarms

My son is virtual schooled, so sometimes we have to set an alarm or two during the day to remind him to get to class. We also use Google to set timers for cooking, video game time, and other things. The timers are visual on the screen, so you don’t have to ask how long you have left. On my old Google Home Mini, we had to ask every time we needed to know how long a timer had left. Not anymore.

Reason 3: Photo Frame

Sync your Google account with the Nest Hub and all your photos will sync automatically—no uploading required. You can use voice commands to find photos as well. I like how the Nest Hub will also dim the photos and adjust the coloring based on the light in the room so they blend in.

Reason 4: Cooking Assistant

The screen is a decent enough size, at 7-inches, that you can use it to pull up recipes and follow along while you cook. If you want to go to the next step, all you have to do is ask and you don’t have to worry about messing up the screen with whatever you’ve gotten your hands into. You can also watch YouTube videos on the screen while you cook or listen to music with its built-in speaker.

Reason 5: Personalized Routines

Sync Google with your account and you can see your entire day all in one place. You can see your commute, upcoming activities, and recommendations for music and videos. At night, you can tell Google goodnight and program it to turn off all the lights, set an alarm, and it will dim the screen so you don’t have it blaring at your all night.

We currently have our Nest Hub in the living room, but because of all it lets me see for my day ahead, I might move it to my nightstand and get another for the living room and kitchen.

Honorable Mention

Check-in with what is going on at home with the built-in Nest Cam. This isn’t something we use our Nest Hub for, but it’s a nice feature if you need this kind of thing. There are subscription options available that let you get a continuous video recording, face alerts, and more. If you have other Nest Cams, you can use it to check and see what is going on.

The Google Nest Hub is part of the Google Home family and comes in two screen sizes and four colors. You can purchase them at any of your local electronics resellers or on Google Home’s website. Currently, the Google Nest Hub is on sale for $79.99 (regularly $129.99).

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

