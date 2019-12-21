Reuse Shipping Boxes for Free With Give Back Box Donations

If you’re like me, you have a stack of holiday shopping scores… and a large pile of cardboard boxes they were delivered in. This is why I’m here to remind you about Give Back Box, so that you can get rid of the boxes and make room for all the presents about to show up from the grandparents.

Give Back Box started in 2012 as a partnership with Amazon and Goodwill. Today you can donate items with any box and to many charities. Here’s how it works:

Empty your box. Fill it with things you no longer need that are in good, resale condition. Guidelines:

– Most desired items are clothes, shoes, and jewelry that can be resold.

– Make it worthwhile—fill that box to the top!

– When shipping with USPS, the maximum weight is 70 pounds, and the combined length and girth of the box cannot be more than 108″.

– When shipping with UPS, there is no weight or size limit.

– Do not ship electronics, any liquids, fragile, hazardous or volatile items, or ammunition. Create an account if you’d like to get a tax deduction receipt. You can either let Give Back Box choose a charity for you for free, or for a small fee to cover shipping, you can choose the charity. Drop it off at a post office or schedule a pickup.

Donated items are sorted and sold by the participating charity. The revenues are used to help fund community-based programs, including job training, employment placement services, and support services such as financial education and transportation.

You may have also heard about donating your unused LEGO bricks through a similar program. That’s also a feature of Give Back Box. Start that donation here.

