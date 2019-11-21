‘Ben 10: Mecha Madness’ by C.B Lee and Artist Lidan Chen Exclusive Preview

Kid hero Ben 10 is back with an all-new graphic novel featuring the entire Tennyson team. With his Omnitrix watch and a catalog of available aliens to transform into, Ben jumps in headfirst and goes after the steampunk villain Steam Scythe. What he doesn’t seem to realize is that it’s going to take more than his alternate personalities to save the world from this steam-obsessed mad man.
After capturing Steam Scythe, the team discovers one of his abandoned projects. Wanting to show she is a hero in her own right, Gwen and Grandpa Max work to finish it and make it Gwen’s tool for fighting the bad guys.
Equipped with her new mecha-suit, Gwen and Ben face off against Steam Scythe and his steampunk army, but will Gwen’s suit and Ben’s alien personalities be enough to beat him?
Through various battles and trials, the team discovers that it takes more than fancy armor to beat the villain, and it’s fun to watch them learn that valuable lesson.
So they’re gonna reboot the series just for the new age of kids? Why not just continue the series when Ben, Gwen, and Kevin are adults?