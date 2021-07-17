Exclusive Clip From Discovery’s Emmy-Nominated Series ‘Serengeti II’

This Sunday, Discovery returns to the plains of Tanzania to visit with some old friends and meet some new ones in Serengeti II. Kali, Sefu, Nalla, Tembo, Bakari, and Shani are living their lives in their beautiful home, and we are introduced to Aiysha, daughter of season one’s KiKay and her cubs. We will also meet Shani’s stallion Punda, the leader and protector of the family and father to all of the babies. Punda has had quite a productive pandemic year.

Here is an exclusive clip of a narrow miss for the cheetah cubs.

We agree, keeping cubs entertained is never easy. The series highlights the amazing animals who make their home and communities in the Serengeti. Created and produced by Simon, yes Simon from American Idol, Emmy award-winning Simon from American Idol, and directed and produced by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer (Penguin: Spy in the Huddle), Serengeti II continues to give unparalleled access to one of the most unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring an original score and narration by Academy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress Lupita Nyong’o, we will follow the heartwarming stories of communities of lions, zebras, baboons, and cheetahs over the course of a year.

The upcoming season premieres on Sunday, July 18th (episode one at 8:00 pm ET/PT and episode two at 9:00 pm ET/PT). All six episodes will be available on Discovery+ on July 18th. Join the conversation on social media by using #SerengetiII.

