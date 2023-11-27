Holiday Entertainment Gift Guide 2023: Movies, Music, and More

It’s the holiday shopping season, and finding the perfect gift for your loved ones can be a nightmare—especially for those who are into the latest music, movies, and related accessories. That’s where our 2023 Holiday Gift Guide comes in handy. Handpicked by our team, we bring you an exclusive selection of this year’s must-have items. From the gripping drama of The Last of Us to the auditory bliss of the C72 Record Player and the animated adventures in Pixar’s Elemental, we’ve got a little something for everyone. When shopping for a movie buff or a music enthusiast, our guide is your one-stop shop for the best entertainment, music, and movie gifts this holiday season.

GeekMom MAJK Recommends Animated Movies for Our Holiday Entertainment Gift Guide 2023

Elemental by Pixar

If you are looking for a great family movie that both children and parents can enjoy, you’ve got to check out Elemental from Pixar. With this one, they’ve knocked it out of the park again. Picture this: a city where fire, water, earth, and air folks all live together. Sounds cool. That’s Element City for you. We are introduced to a hot young lady, Ember (no, really, she’s a fire person, voiced by Leah Lewis). She meets this cool dude named Wade (seriously, he’s a chill water guy, voiced by Mamoudou Athie). Their story? It’s classic “opposites attract,” but with an enchanting twist that’s pure Pixar magic.

But here’s the kicker: Elemental isn’t just a love story. It dives deep. We’re talking immigration, fitting in, and all those heavy but essential life-related themes. And the way they’ve done it? Genius. The city’s full of these neat little jokes and details—think munching on wood chips or cruising through the Wetro transit. It’s eye candy, but it’s also got heart. Plus, the soundtrack is a whole vibe with some cool Indian influences.

Sure, the film gets honest about life’s tough stuff, but it’s still a blast to watch. It offers an intriguing depth for adults while maintaining light-hearted enjoyment for kids. It’s one of those movies that’s a perfect gift for everyone—it offers laughter, tears, and some top-notch animation. Elemental is the kind of gift that will keep on giving. So, wrap up this delightfully sweet tale of star-crossed lovers that doesn’t (thankfully) end like Romeo and Juliet for only $15.99 on Amazon! ~ MAJK

Strange World by Disney

Disney’s Strange World is a real treat, like diving into a storybook full of wild colors and extraordinary creatures. The animation? It’s like diving into a psychedelic rainbow filled with the most fantastic and creative sights you’ve seen. Disney decided to crank it up a notch with this one. Every scene is a visual treat full of imagination, showing just what Disney’s animators can do when they let loose. The action keeps you hooked, making the movie an exciting and delightful (if somewhat familiar) ride from start to finish.

The real heart of Strange World is in the family stuff. These are the comfortable themes that Disney knows and does the best. With all their ups and downs, the Clade family is super relatable. It’s the usual family drama, figuring out who you are and sometimes bumping heads with those who think they know better. The mix of striking visuals, quietly progressive storytelling, real-deal family dynamics, and normalized diversity sets Strange World apart.

You’ve probably heard some drama about “wokeness” due to the inclusivity in Strange World, but it’s not shoved in your face or even the show’s main point. They’ve simply got a character who’s gay. How they’ve handled it is so natural and authentic that it comes off as just an ancillary fact of the characters’ lives. It’s not shoe-horned in to score some points; it feels like a genuine part of the story. It’s great to see Disney stepping up and bringing in diverse characters in a normalized and heartfelt way.

The mix of striking visuals, quietly progressive storytelling, real-deal family dynamics, and normalized diversity sets Strange World apart. Disney did a solid job here, making a movie that’s as fun to watch as it is meaningful. It’s a beautifully updated take on the family adventure movies that have been Disney’s stock in trade for decades. ~ MAJK

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse by Sony Pictures

For anyone who loves movies, animation, or just a great story, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a no-brainer. First, it scores incredibly high in relatability. This isn’t just a superhero movie; it’s a coming-of-age story that resonates with everyone. Miles Morales, brilliantly voiced by Shameik Moore, is a character many can connect with—a teenager trying to balance the pressures of school with the extraordinary responsibilities of being Spider-Man. It’s a story about growing up, making tough choices, and finding your place in the world. What better message to share during the holidays, a time of reflection and togetherness?

It’s also a visual feast of a film. Each Across the Spider-Verse scene is like unwrapping a different artistic present. The animation is groundbreaking, with each character and universe having its own distinct style. This variety isn’t just visually stunning; it’s a celebration of diversity and creativity. It’s the kind of movie that can be watched repeatedly, with each viewing revealing something new. Imagine the delight of a movie buff or Spider-Man aficionado dissecting each frame’s nuances!

The voice acting is another gem. The cast doesn’t just lend their voices; they bring these animated characters to life with depth and emotion. From the nuanced portrayal of Gwen Stacy by Hailee Steinfeld to Oscar Isaac’s captivating performance as Miguel O’Hara, the talent behind these characters adds layers of complexity to the story. This makes the movie not just entertaining but emotionally engaging.

Most importantly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a gift that fits the holiday spirit. It’s about more than just superhero antics; it’s a heartwarming tale of identity, friendship, and finding your path. It’s a story that unites viewers, regardless of age or background, much like the holiday season itself. ~ MAJK

GeekDad’s Z. Recommends Music, a Record Player, and a Video Game-Based Series for Our Holiday Entertainment Gift Guide 2023

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season by Warner Bros.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise and boasting a positively stellar cast, The Last of Us arrived on HBO/Max in January 2023 to much fanfare. For those who missed out on the series’ action-packed first season, there’s never been a better time to catch up on the goings-on in this fungus-ravaged wasteland.

This four-disc 4K UHD collection is sure to please horror-hounds, gamers, and fans of television dramas alike, as geek favorites Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey take on countless dangers—human and otherwise—on a mission to save the world. This gripping fight for survival is priced on Amazon at $31.49. [Review materials provided by Warner Bros.] –Z.

Buddy’s Magic Toy Box by Mega Ran

It’s not uncommon for fatherhood to change the trajectory of a nerdcore artist. The arrival of a new baby compelled MC Lars (along with his wife, Ash Tell Em) to pen a parody song about the rigors of messy diapers, mc chris, released not one but two children’s albums inspired by his kid, and Illbotz’s Stevie D went so far as to start a whole new band with his son.

However, Chip-hop pioneer Mega Ran took a slightly different approach; his latest full-length album, Buddy’s Magic Toy Box, collects a dozen tracks of tuneful advice, encouragement, affirmations, and education tailor-made for his young son. Still, you and yours will find it wonderfully inspiring as well. Priced at $11 for the digital album, $11.99 cassette, $12.99 CD, and $26.99 LP, it’s available on MegaRan’s Bandcamp page. –Z.

C72 Record Player With Speakers by Crosley

Whether you’re a new record collector just getting into the hobby or a longtime fan looking for a fresh new setup, Crosley’s C72 is the all-in-one for you. Despite a delightfully retro walnut finish (with some gold accents for good measure), the C72 is a distinctly modern record player.

Its carbon fiber tonearm, massive steal platter, and belt-driven motor can handle your old records just as reliably as your newer 180-gram pressings, and the adjustable counterweight and anti-skate control ensure that the installed Audio-Technica needle performs optimally without unnecessary wear and tear. Bluetooth capabilities further expand its functionality, but the real hero is the packed-in 60-watt speakers.

That means the music-lover on your list can have the C72 unwrapped and set up in minutes, filling the whole house with musical goodness this holiday season. Priced at $299.95 on the Crosley site, this music-lover’s delight is an excellent value for the quality. [Review materials provided by Crosley] –Z.

GeekDad’s Paul Benson Recommends a High-Action Movie for Our Holiday Entertainment Gift Guide 2023

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One [4K UHD] by Paramount Home Video

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to pick up Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One on 4K Ultra High Definition. Thanks to the summer juggernaut that was “Barbenheimer,” this exciting entry into the Mission Impossible franchise didn’t perform as well at the box office as it deserved to. The story and action will engage you from beginning to end, with the only frustration being that you’ll have to wait for Part Two to see how everything turns out. The audio and video on the disc are top-notch and great for showing off your home theater. This edge-of-your-seat thriller is priced at $37.99 on Amazon. -PB

We hope you’ve enjoyed 2023’s Holiday Gift Guide, which offers a curated selection of entertainment and tech gifts that will delight any geek at heart. From the compelling storytelling of The Last of Us and the high-flying action of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning to the heartwarming tales in Pixar’s Elemental and Disney’s Strange World, these picks are more than just gifts—they’re experiences to be cherished. Add in the musical journey of MegaRan’s Buddy’s Magic Toy Box and the classic yet modern touch of the Crosley C72 Record Player, and you have a diverse range of options catering to various interests and tastes. This holiday season, give the gift of unforgettable moments and lasting memories with our top recommendations for 2023.

