10 Random and Geeky Facts about Fictional Christmas Trees

This December, I will share some fun DIYS centered around a common site during the month of December…Christmas trees.

These trees are not only a common site in the real world, but many fictional Christmas trees are almost have personalities of their own. In anticipation of December crafting and the flood of holiday movies coming to a television near you, here are 10 completely random and geeky facts about fictional Christmas trees and the movies or show where they shine:

1. The most famous fictional tree is probably Charlie Brown’s little saved tree, that somehow, with a little love, three little branches to five or six before it’s even decorated. According to the site Mental Floss, Peanuts creator Charles Schultz noticed this error and was always embarrassed by it. Schultz blamed two animators who worked on the scene without knowing what the other was doing.

2. Before Clark ultimately stole a tree from the yuppie neighbors’ yard, The Griswold’s drove a long way from their Chicago area to obtain the perfect Christmas tree in Christmas Vacation. Over 1,000 miles to be more specific. The opening Christmas tree scene was filmed just outside of Breckenridge, Colo.

3. The holiday season magic is often part of the Harry Potter cinematic world, and there are several fun details in the scenes. In Harry Potter and the Socerer’s Stone, Professor Flitwick is using his “wingardium leviosa” spell to hang ornaments based on flying or celestial objects: birds, moons and stars

4. In Home Alone, one of the sweet and sad scenes showed Kevin cutting down a small tree to decorate in his big home. Many fans noticed this was an indication of Kevin’s intelligence, as his purpose found and used a tree small enough for him to reach to top of when decorating it alone. Awww.

5. In one of the most famous holiday classics of all time, It’s a Wonderful Life, it is a Christmas ornament rather than the tree itself that prompts a famous line from George’s daughter: “Teacher says, ‘every time a bell rings and angel gets its wings'” as the little silver, nondescript bell rings from the tree branches. Attaboy, Clarence.

6. David Tennant, who recently returned as short-lived “Fourteenth Doctor” in that latest Doctor Who special, had his first big adventure as the fan-favorite Tenth Doctor in a Christmas episode fighting Christmas trees. Roboform Christmas trees to be exact, armed with everything from razor sharp leaves to bombs disguised as tree ornaments.

7. The Doctor and Rose weren’t the only ones to face deadly Christmas trees, as there have been a few “tree themed” horror movies featuring such festive names as The Killing Tree (aka Demonic Christmas Tree), Treevenge, and the Jaws parody horror Trees. This last one inspired, two sequels Trees 2: The Root of All Evil, and Trees 3: Regeneration.

8. It’s hard to not think of the Rankin/Bass stop-motion classics’ stylized trees. We know from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Abominable Snowman was big enough to place the star on the workshop tree. In reality, the “Bumble” used was only 14 inches tall.

9. In Gremlins, someone was hiding in the Christmas tree more than once. The first was Billy’s young friend Pete helping to sell trees, but a little later, when the first batch of gremlins is “hatched,” one little gremlin used the Christmas tree to camouflage himself before attempting to murder Billy’s mom. Always make sure to check your tree before you bring it home.

10. In the Pixar holiday special Prep and Landing we learn the most festive side of the tree always faces out, but another little tree make a cameo, Charlie Brown’s little tree is seen in McGee’s office. Unfortunately, it meets a less-than-happy fate as McGee dumps a nasty cup of coffee in it, causing it to lose its needles.

Whatever you celebrate, or whatever your plans for the season, watch out for the trees. They will be everywhere.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

