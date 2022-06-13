Father’s Day Gift Guide 2022

Welcome to this year’s Father’s Day Gift Guide where we celebrate all things fathers and father figures. Our writers have put together a list of what they think the dad in your life would love to unwrap from exercise equipment to books to games to toys and more. We’ve got a little bit of everything for all the geeky dads out there.

Father’s Day is June 19th, so let’s get shopping!

Cycling Tote from Waterfield

Price: $139

Location: SF Bags

Contributor:Skip Owens, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

The Cycling Tote is an easy bag to grab and go that is designed to carry all our essential cycling gear. The bag can easily fit your bike helmet, bike shoes, two water bottles, a pocket for all your geeky gear, and plenty of room left over for ride and post-ride clothes and food. The sheen of the waxed canvas gives the bag a very classic yet rustic look and the interior compartments and side pockets scream out that this is no re-purposed bag. This is a must-have item for the cycling Dad in your family.

Mini Lab Vortex Mixer

Price: $46.99

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Mariana Ruiz, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

If your significant other is into painting mini figures, be it Warhammer or any other type of model, you will know that the paint tends to dry up. These annoy them mightily and can be easily prevented with a Vortex Mixer. With high speed, it will enable the quick mixing of 50ml samples within 5 seconds, producing a vortex faster. “My husband swears by this thing, he searched a lot for it.” – GeekMom Mariana Ruiz

Cubii JR2+ Stationary Elliptical

Price: $299

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Jenny Bristol, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

If you are or have a dad who wants to work exercise into their daily life without much fuss, a stationary elliptical machine can be a great option. With a wide range of resistance modes and plenty of tracking options, it can be great for people of all abilities and needs. The Cubii JR2+ even connects with your phone over Bluetooth and can be moved from room to room. Read my full review at GeekMom.

GODZILLA MUSEUM: Gojira (1954)

Price: $120

Location: Mondo Shop

Contributor: Paul Benson, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

Part of a small-scale statue line of Godzilla collectibles, this black and white statue from the original 1954 film ‘Godzilla’, also known as ‘Gojira’ in Japan, stands 8.25″ and is made from roto vinyl and PVC plastic. It commemorates famed kaiju creator Eiji Tsuburaya’s original design.

Unbound Merino Wool T-Shirt

Price: $85

Location: Unbound Merino

Contributor: Skip Owens, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

Merino wool fiber has a waxy coating called Lanolin, which helps wick moisture away from your body and act as a safeguard against odor-causing bacteria. The folks at Unbound Merino use Merino wool to make some of the most comfortable (softer than cotton and this wool isn’t itchy), wrinkle-free and stylish clothes you can get your hands on. I recommend getting one of their black wool t-shirts, which looks great with shorts or even to wear into the office with a nice pair of slacks. Use the following link, wait for the $30 off the pop-up window and enter your name and email address to get your discount code, and make a purchase of $75 or more and you will receive $30 off.

Kizik Hands-Free Shoes

Price: Varies

Location: Kizik

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

Kizik patented HandsFree Labs® shoe entry technology lets dad slip on his shoes and not worry about his heal getting stuck. They have

breathable, removable, and washable contoured insoles and ridiculously comfortable Rabbit Foam® outsoles for all-day comfort. The solid rubber outsole wear pads give them enhanced traction.

Available in sizes 4.5 – 15 and EE width.

thinkTANK Freeway Longhaul

Price: $150 – $180

Location:thinkTANK

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

The Freeway Longhaul is a rugged organizer that conveniently transports all of dad’s gear wherever the adventure takes him. It features a customizable divider system, multiple pockets, and folds flat when not in use.

Back to the Roots Organic Microgreens Variety Kit, 3 Pack

Price: $36

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

Give dad the ability to grow his own tiny, but mighty – microgreens. These baby seedlings have all the flavor and nutrition he will need to boost his meals. Each box comes with two packets, two grow trays, two soil discs, and two tray covers as well as a growing guide.

BookBook for iPad mini (and other devices too)

Price: $69.99

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Skip Owens, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

The ingenious BookBook case design by Twelve South transforms your glass tablet (or a variety of other tech devices) into a rugged, portable, highly functional, and protective leather-bound book (at least on the outside). Not only is it very functional but it brings a touch of class you just don’t get with other cases. Not limited to just the iPad mini as Twelve South has BookBook cases for all sizes of iPad, iPhone, MacBook, and even Kindle).

Misty Mountain Gaming Dice Sets

Price: Varies

Location: Misty Mountain Gaming

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

Misty Mountain Gaming has some of the coolest dice available. Ranging from metal to glass to stone, there is a weight/feel for every dad. Prices start at $39 and go up from there based on the material. I really like the weight and feel of the glass dice sets with the metal dice sets coming in at a close second.

Celestron StarSense DX 130AZ

Price: $479.95

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Paul Benson, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

Is your dad a fan of stargazing, but he’s been relying on an old pair of second-hand binoculars to watch the night sky? This Father’s Day, maybe he deserves an upgrade. Something that’s easy to use for beginners, but can give you great views of planets and stars, even with a light-polluted sky. Something like the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ.

Be the Detective Monthly Mystery Box

Price: $30 per box, subscription discounts available

Location: Crate Joy

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

Give dad the gift of mystery with the Be the Detective Mystery Subscription Box. Your dad will be sure to get immersed in a new, realistic mystery that unravels every three months. Each month, you will receive a new episode and you’re the detective! Analyze the evidence, decipher riddles, search for hidden clues, and solve the mystery in each gripping case.

Lytmi’s TV/PC Light Kit

Price: $99 + shipping

Location: Lytmi

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

Lytmi’s TV/PC Light Kit makes for some fun entertainment. When attached to the backside of the TV, the lights will compliment whatever you have going. You can choose for the lights to remain stable or sync with what you have playing.

Book Trivia Card Decks

Price: $6 per deck

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Jenny Bristol, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

If you love books and trivia, these fun decks are great for game night. Each deck covers a different genre, including Fantasy, Classics, and Crime/Thriller/Mystery. The questions run from very easy if you ever had an English class to completely obscure. Though the answer is on the front so you can’t play them as a one-person game, you can easily play with these decks with two players on upward. Read my original review on GeekMom.

Crucial X6 Portable SSD

Price: $50 and up

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

For the dad who needs to travel with his data, check out the Crucial X6 portable SSD. With speeds up to 5.6x faster than most traditional HDDs, the Crucial X6 gives dad the ability to transfer files fast and get on with his day. Don’t worry about dad having to handle it with gloves, because it’s been drop tested at 6.5 ft and will survive shock, extreme temps, and vibration. Side note: it utilizes USB-C technology so grab an adapter if his pc doesn’t have a USB-C port. Sizes range from 500 MB ($60) up to 4 TB ($450).

Unmatched: Jurassic Park Dr. Sattler vs T-Rex’

Price: $30

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Paul Benson, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

Is your dad a gamer and fan of Jurassic Park? Then pick him up the latest in the GeekDad-Approved ‘Unmatched’ series from Restoration Games. This 2-player set features a massive T-Rex miniature. You can also fight against Bruce Lee, Robin Hood, or any of the other combatants available in other ‘Unmatched’ sets.

POWERUP Toys

Price: $99

Location: POWERUP Toys

Contributor: Michael Knight, GeekDad

What makes it worthy of dad?

POWERUP makes a great gift for the Dad who likes aviation at any level. This product turns a paper airplane into a remote-controlled aircraft where pilots use their smartphones to control the plane. I really enjoy making different designs of planes and then flying them with my kids. POWERUP is running a sale on the Captain Daddy Flight Kit includes one POWERUP 4.0 Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane motor, one book with detailed paper airplane design instructions, an accessory kit, and a spare prop kit with 10 sets of propellers and an F22 Raptor® foam airplane kit.

Tools: The Ultimate Guide

Price: $21.21

Location: Amazon

Contributor: Jenny Bristol, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

Whether you’re new to tools, have your own workshop, or have a kid you want to get in on the hobby, this book will teach you something new, delving into different types of tools, some of the history, and what each tool is for. The drawings keep it fairly brand-neutral, and the text is engaging enough to reel anyone in. An ideal gift for your favorite new or veteran dad (or dad-to-be!). Read my original review on GeekMom.

Crosskix Shoes

Price: Varies

Location: Crosskix

Contributor: Dakster Sullivan, GeekMom

What makes it worthy of dad?

Crosskix shoes are made for adventurers. Made of sturdy, breathable foam material, these are great for the beach, water park, or just walking around town. Holes are built into the design to allow for breathability and water drainage. Sizes range from Men’s 6-12 and Women’s 8-14.

Disclaimer: Contributors may have received samples of the items they suggested for this guide in exchange for inclusion.

