Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2022

Welcome to this year’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide where we celebrate all things mothers. This year, our writers have put together a list of their suggestions for the mother or mother figure in your life, ranging from pain relief to clothes and books. We’ve got a little bit of everything for all the geeky moms out there.

Mother’s Day is May 8, so let’s get shopping!

TechCare Massager Touch X TENs Unit

Location: Amazon

Price: $49.99

What’s great about it?

TechCare makes some great home TENs units, and this one is my favorite. I’ve played with three variations, and I like the Touch X the best because there are no buttons. Just touch and go. The battery lasts quite a while and comes with plenty of pads to get you started.

Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly

Location: Loungefly

Price: Varies

What’s great about it?

Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly offers some high-quality geeky-themed clothing for all moms. My personal favorite right now is the Winnie the Pooh collection. The shirts on average will run about $35, skirts start at $75, and dresses are around $100. The quality of the materials as well as the incredible designs make it worth the price. Make sure to check out the matching Loungefly bags that go with each design!

Yunamai Massage Gun

Location: Amazon

Price: $207

What’s great about it?

I’ve checked out a couple of massage guns, but this one reigns supreme because it’s lightweight, comes with a case, and has a charging base. It doesn’t have a digital read-out like other massage guns, but the five settings work fine for me.

Location: LoveBox Website

Price: Starts at $129

What’s great about it?

Lovebox lets you send fun pictures and messages without texting. Just open the Lovebox app, create your message, and it will send it straight to their box. The heart (or whatever outside decor you pick) will spin when they have a message. They just lift the lid on the box and the message will appear for them.

Painting Happiness by Terry Runyan

Location: The Quarto Group

Price: $20

What’s great about it?

“This fantastic book invites you to disregard the inner critic and plunge into a creative habit, just for the pure joy of it. It will teach you watercolors and can work well for beginners and for experienced painters. It is gorgeous to look at, too.” – GeekMom Mariana Ruiz

Kanken Bags

Location: Kanken’s Amazon Store

Price: Varies

What’s great about it?

Kanken Bags are a staple seller at my local bookstore. They are durable and washable. They have a variety of sizes for anything you need to hold including convertible tote to backpack bags.

1More ComfoBuds Mini Earbuds

Location: 1more Website

Price: $100

What’s great about it?

These buds are small but mighty. My ears have a super hard time with anything that doesn’t resemble a PowerBeats or Apple AirPod and yet these worked fine for me. I like how small they are which is kind of dangerous because I forget that I’m even wearing them. They have a 5-hour battery life and you get an additional 20 hours with the wireless charging case (with Active Noise Canceling on).

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger

Location: Zagg’s Website

Price:

What’s great about it?

mophie’s 3-in-1 travel charger is all you need to keep your Apple devices charged on your nightstand while traveling. It has a spot for your Apple Watch and two other wireless charging devices. What I like about this travel charger is you only need the included USB-C charger to power it, and it comes with a travel case to keep the charging cable and charger together.

Cricuit Hat Press

Location: Cricut Website

Price: $150

What’s great about it?

Cricuit’s new Hat Press is curved to help you get your design perfectly put on your hats. It’s Bluetooth capable and works with the new Cricut Heat app to send all the settings directly to your press so you know you’re getting the right heat and pressure each time. Works with infusible ink products.

Cricut EasyPress 3

Location: Cricut Website

Price: $200

What’s great about it?

The new EasyPress 3 is better than ever with Bluetooth capability. Now, you can download the new Cricut Heat app and sync your settings directly from your phone. Just tell the app what your materials are and it gives you the correct pressure, prep, and temp settings. You can operate it by hand without the app if you’d prefer.

Gravastar Mars Pro Bluetooth Speaker

Location: Gravastar Website

Price: $250

What’s great about it?

This speaker looks like it came straight out of the apocalypse. It has an amazing dual-speaker system that gives you rich sound. It utilizes Bluetooth 5.0, stays powered up for 15 hours per charge, and has some fun RGB lighting. The main body is made up of Zinc Alloy and has touch controls.

Gravastar Venus Bluetooth Speaker

Location: Gravastar Website

Price: $60

What’s great about it?

If the Mars Pro is a bit too much in size and price, then their little sibling, Venus, might be just enough. This little guy packs a punch and has comparable sound without the touch controls and size of the Mars Pro. You still get the incredible Zin Alloy body and True Wireless sound. The battery will get you about 10 hours per charge.

Gravastar Sirus Pro Gaming Earbuds

Location: Gravastar Website

Price: $115

What’s great about it?

The Sirus Pro Gaming Earbuds are a fun addition to your wireless lineup. Personally, I like them because they are a bit weighty and come with a necklace attachment so I can wear them around my neck. They are small and feature touch controls. The charging case has a Zinc Alloy body and just looks freaking cool. They have in-ear detection, True Wireless sound, RGB lighting, and various modes to match whatever it is you’re doing. You get about 4 hours of playtime plus three extra charges with the case.

Incase for Macbook Pro

Location: Amazon

Price: Varies

What’s great about it?

Incase is who I pick when it comes to protecting my Macbook Pro. My favorite product right now is the Incase Hardshell Case. It’s easy to put on, doesn’t fall off, and does not interfere with my Macbook’s fans/cooling. The Icon Lite Backpack is a slim backpack with no frills. I like that it fits just what I need without any added bulk.

Poke-A-Dot Organizer

Location: Amazon

Price: $22

What’s great about it?

The Poke-A-Dot Organizer is perfect for the mom who likes things a certain way. With this organizer, mom can move the dividers however she likes and with the added security of the lid, she knows it will not move once she’s put it there.

Sabre Smart Pepper Spray

Location: Amazon

Price: $54

What’s great about it?

Have a mom that needs a little extra protection on hand? The Sabre Smart Pepper Spray is the way to go. It’s a “smart” device because it syncs with mom’s phone and will send text alerts to their contacts when they use it. For a fee, the app will also alert local authorities. Each canister gets her 25 sprays. It’s refillable, rechargeable, and easily portable.

Disclaimer: GeekMom may have received samples of some of the items on this list.

