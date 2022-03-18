Make an Epic ‘Mad Max’-Style Vehicle From an Old Toy Car

It’s spring break in many places, and gas prices are going crazy in many more.

This means having a staycation and giving your toy cars a Mad Max-style makeover.

I have seen a growing number of modelers who have made original models of cars, trucks, and bikes styled after the post-apocalyptic and dieselpunk worlds the likes of Mad Max, Death Race, or similar franchises. The process looks complicated but is really very simple.

Many of these are made by modifying already existing models, just as some chop shop in a dystopian future world might do.

In true Max Max style, I tried my own, and it turned out cool. Here’s how to make your own.