Hex Nut Musings: A Look at the Beauty of Simple Design

According to a Scientific American article “Nuts and Bolts,” by Frederick. E. Graves, the idea of threads in on hardware date back to 400 BC and, in his summation, the nut as a fastener has been around since the 15th century (although there are experts who differ on its exact origin). There are square nuts, wing nuts easy to manipulate with finger and thumb, cage nuts with their little upraised borders, and acorn nuts sporting a shiny dome, but the hex nut is most common.

As someone who grew up with a mechanic father and an artistic mother, I’ve always been fascinated by hex nuts. They have a perfectly smooth, symmetric outside, a strong threaded inside, and are much more fun to draw than nails or screws.

For one thing, hex nuts are very attractive little things. The symmetry of the little nut makes anyone with an inkling to create want to build or repair something. I’ve seen them pop up in jewelry design and art pieces as they fit together with a mathematical, Escher-like perfection to create patterns. Any 9-year-old can tell you how ideal these are for stringing on yarn or paracord. I have even seen nylon and aluminum-colored hex nuts sold on craft sites just for this purpose.

I knew one clay artist named Vicente Garcia when I was living in the small west Texas community of Alpine. He used to make “industrial-inspired” pieces either shaped like or adorned with hex nuts, bolts, and washers long before it was even a trend. He loved that a material easily manipulated such as clay could take on a rigid, perfect shape of a screw head or the threads of a bolt. He has since moved from the southwest to the Connecticut area, but I’m fortunate to still have some of his early nuts-and-bolts-inspired pieces.