2022 One-Hit-Wonder Goals

I have commitment issues with New Year’s resolutions. So, last year, I decided to do away with them altogether and instead came up with a list of one-hit-wonder goals to achieve. Out of the list of 32, I ended up completing all but four of them. This year, I’ve upped the ante and instead of 32, I’m doing 52. One for each week of the year. The only rule I have is that there can be nothing work-related on the list. I also try to put an emphasis on having fun rather than just learning or improving on something.
I’ve included a few that were fun from 2021 and a couple I did not get a chance to complete. It was a little harder than I thought it would be to come up with 52 one-hit-wonders to accomplish, but I’m happy with the final list. I have a nice mix of getting out of my comfort zone to spending time with family to mental health care. I’m looking forward to seeing what adventures this will bring me in 2022!
- Go on a weekend adventure with little planning
- Try a new hair color
- Celebrate an obscure holiday
- De-clutter a room in the house
- Write a short story
- Read a book without any prior knowledge or research (go by my gut and the cover only)
- Complete an online course in a non-work-related subject
- Eat at a new restaurant
- Discover a new podcast
- Listen to an audiobook
- Go to a theme park by myself
- Clean out my subscriptions
- Discover a new comic book or manga series
- Play a complete round of Nine Arches
- Learn how to say “help” in five languages
- Get up 30 minutes to one hour early for one week and do something for myself during that time
- Keep a gratitude journal for one week
- Write a letter to Brandon for him to get when he is older
- Improve a soft skill
- Learn a new home repair skill
- Drink only water on X day every week for a month
- Watch a TED talk
- Talk to a financial counselor and come up with a plan to get out of debt
- Buy myself flowers
- Randomly take a day off before I mentally need one
- Borrow something from the library
- Do a sewing project
- Make something for someone else just because ($10 budget to keep it simple)
- Sell something I no longer need or use
- Learn something about my car that would help me if I was alone
- Visit a museum or science center
- Ride an attraction I haven’t ridden at Walt Disney World before
- Do a troop with the 501st Legion
- Build a new costume, droid, or prop
- Unplug from the internet for one day (phone calls and texting is ok)
- Pet a new animal (penguins at the zoo?)
- Go on a ghost tour
- Spend time in a sensory deprivation float tank
- Read a book in one day
- Ride a train (Parrish, Florida)
- Make a paper animal (not origami)
- Try a craft I have not done before (includes a new method or something with my Cricut)
- Take an in-person class
- Participate in a 5K (live or virtual)
- Clean off my phone of all apps I don’t need
- Watch a new comedian on TV
- Take an archery class
- Cook something new
- Have a family game night
- Have a movie night and watch the entire movie
- Take my lunch for a week
- Build a LEGO set