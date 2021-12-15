Twerking Pugs, Missile Shooting Dinos, and Superheroes: ZURU Has You Covered!

Now that I have your attention, allow me to introduce you to the toys your little ones will clammer to have. I know this from personal experience because my manager’s four-year-old daughter has already run off with several of my review samples. My toy poodle Bakster has claimed at least one for himself (more on that in a minute). With everything from dancing pugs to missile shooting dinos to superheroes, these are toys that will not break the bank but will still provide hours of entertainment for the little one in your life. The ages of the toys in this list start at four years old and go up to about 8 years old (the booty-shakin’ pug being the exception).

Retail:$19.99 (currently on sale at most places for $13.99)

Poppy the Booty Shakin’ Pug has been the biggest hit with my manager’s daughter and my coworkers who have seen him do his little dance in my office. He’s the cousin of Boppy the Dancing Llama that I reviewed a year or so ago. He dances to three different songs that last about 15 seconds each with the push of his butt. Boppy’s batteries are only just now starting to go, so that should tell you their shelf life. I’ve found he dances better on carpet than on tile. The nature of this toy makes it perfect for kids or adults. You can find him at Target and Amazon.

Retail: $14.99 to $19.95

There is nothing better than a t-rex, stegosaurus, or a raptor in full armor that can walk on its own. To add to it, the t-rex and the stegosaurus also shoot missiles off their back. My toy poodle Bakster Stockman (10 points to whoever gets the reference) likes to chase the missile that shoots off the back of the t-rex. It has a decent range of seven feet (no power though so if you get hit, it doesn’t hurt). The armor can come off for some regular dino playtime if your little one would rather. The dinos also have light-up mouths, Jurassic roars, and glow-in-the-dark details. The only downside is that there is no option to purchase replacement missiles, so make sure you keep an eye on them. You can find the Robo Alive Dino Wars dinos at Target and on Amazon.

Retail: $29.99

This superhero-themed surprise egg has over 20 individually wrapped prizes for ages four and up. This is another one that was a huge hit with my manager’s daughter who wore the mask and cape everywhere for days after opening it. The prizes are not as cheesy as in other surprise boxes/eggs and a bit easier to open as well. I like how this surprise egg is both superhero and dinosaur-themed. It allows for greater opportunities for a child’s imagination to fly.

You can purchase this item at Target or on Amazon.

You can’t go wrong with something from ZURU. My favorite on this list is definitely the Pets Alive Dino Wars with the booty-shakin’ pug being a close second. If you have a child between the ages of four and eight, any of these items are sure to be a hit.

