Ghostbusters Are Back And Fun.com Has All The Gear

Celebrate the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters with some gear from Fun.com that is sure to worm their way into their hearts like Venkman, Spangler, Winston, and Egon. To celebrate the release of this very long-awaited movie, I’ve compiled my favorite must-haves from Fun.com’s Ghostbusters collection.

Price: $75

Loungefly bags are all typically the same. Small backpacks with the exact same dimensions just different patterns. I love this bag because it’s the Loungefly quality but with a larger, rectangular shape that lets you carry more. The canvas surface looks just like the Ghostbuster uniform complete with Venkman’s name tag. The classic Ghostbuster logo is on the side as well as the signature metal Loungefly label. The inside has a Ghostbuster scatter pattern. Ecto-1 takes the stage as the zipper tag. This is a great bag to go along with a Ghostbuster cosplay or just out and about town hunting ghosts.

Price: $44.99

I don’t think there is much here to say other than VIBRATING PLUSHIE! With just a couple of claps, you can have this lovable version of the Ghostbusters villain archive vibrating to comfort your soul. It takes three AAA batteries and they can be swapped out easily by pulling out the pack located in its ::REDACTED THIS IS A FAMILY BLOG::

Price: $29.99

For those that like puzzles but not all the mess associated with one, might I suggest this 3D puzzle? The final size is easily placed someone for display and the pieces are soft so anyone can handle them. It’s 280 pieces of fun and 14-completed inches of awesomeness.

Price: $14.99

T-shirts are a fun and stylish way to show off your favorite fandom. This shirt is special because the green slim logo glows in the dark. This is an officially licensed product and is made of 50% cotton and 50% polyester. It comes in sizes Small to 3X.

Price: $49.99

At the time of this writing, this was on pre-order. What I like about this is the fact that it makes it look like your phone is a Ghostbuster! With the right lock screen or home screen, this could look really cool on any desk or table.

While these are my top five items to check out, Fun.com has plenty of other items including costumes, props, and accessories for the Ghostbusters fan. Head over and see what they have for the Ghostbuster fan in your life this holiday season.

Disclaimer: GeekMom received a review sample of one of the items on this list.

