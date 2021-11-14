Make a Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man Cocoa Buddy

There are plenty of opinions out there of which Ghostbusters is the best, but whether you like the original and its sequel, the 2016 reboot, the animated series, or the comics everyone has to agree on one thing: we all love the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.

Well, at least we should. He’s adorable.

With another new Ghostbusters film coming on November 19, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this puffy monster is once again getting seen in trailers and marketing campaigns. According to various Ghostbusters trivia, the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man was supposed to have been more than 100-feet-high. Forget big Twinkies, that’s a lot of marshmallows.

Fortunately, this kid-friendly Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man winter cocoa buddy craft project takes only eleven marshmallows to make.

You will need three regular marshmallows, eight mini marshmallows, five toothpicks, and some blue fruit leather (like Fruit Roll-Ups).

Make two arms by placing three mini marshmallows together on a toothpick. Leave a good amount at the end, like a little shish kebab.

Push two big marshmallows together for the body. Make a square of blue fruit leather big enough to fold over the top for a little sailor collar. Two thin pieces of Fruit Roll-Up are just sticky enough to be easily pressed together to form a square.

Push one arm in the side of each marshmallow to complete the upper body. He won’t need a lower body or legs.

For the hat, flatten one mini marshmallow with your finger for the top, and cut a second mini marshmallow in half. Place the flattened top on the sticky side of the cut marshmallow, and wrap a thin strip of fruit leather around the base.

Attach the hat to the corner of a regular marshmallow with a toothpick, and then use a second toothpick to place the head down on the body.

Add eyes and a mouth on the face, as well as the red ribbon on the hat with a small amount of black and red food coloring or decorative icing.

Place him on the brim of a warm cup of cocoa or coffee for a fun drink garnish. If he leans back too much, wedge a mini marshmallow behind him to hold him up.

Remember, this edible craft will include toothpicks, so make sure all of them are out before letting younger kids enjoy them.

So with the cooler fall and winter holidays upon us, as well as another movie appearance from the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, grab a warm drink and stay toasty!

