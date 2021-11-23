An At-Home Thanksgiving Road Trip With Looney Tunes

We are housebound for Thanksgiving again this year due to all manner of COVID-19-adjacent reasons, but thanks to Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck we can go on a Thanksgiving Road Trip right from our couch in the first original podcast series starring the iconic Looney Tunes duo. You know we are in for a Thanksgiving miracle because the podcast features some of our favorite writers and actors from the Story Pirates! Looney Tunes presents: Bugs & Daffy’s Thanksgiving Road Trip is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and the creative team behind Story Pirates, and this four-part original comedy podcast series comes just in time for the holidays.

When Bugs & Daffy get invited to the Warner Bros backlot for a big Thanksgiving feast, Daffy refuses to go unless he gets to be the official bird of Thanksgiving. The only way to do that? Make Daffy the star of a big-budget holiday movie: Thanksgiving Day. The only problem is, Daffy isn’t famous enough to star in his own movie, so Bugs and Daffy decide to take a road trip all across the country, making stops at football games, chili cook-offs, and fashion shows in order to raise Daffy’s profile, get his movie made, and make him the Thanksgiving Duck.

You can listen and subscribe to all four episodes of Bugs and Daffy’s Thanksgiving Road Trip now on Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

