Get Your Dopey On With Fun.com Exclusive Disney Costumes

New to Fun.com this year are exclusive licensed Disney costumes and they are well worth checking out. With Halloween around the corner, I decided to check out the Dopey costume ($54.99) and it did not disappoint.

Dopey is easily the most popular of the seven dwarfs in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. His personality is just too freaking cute and his expressions because of his shyness makes him all that more adorable. He’s the perfect option for introverts who want to dress up because his personality dictates that he not talk. Bonus!

The costume comes with almost everything you need to get your Dopey on including:

Tunic

Hat with attached ears

Belt

Pair of shoe covers

The only things you will need to purchase on your own will be leggings/pants.

You can grab a pair of leggings on Amazon for pretty cheap. Fun.com shows their model wearing gray leggings but in the theme parks, Dopey actually wears a more khaki color and they are a bit looser around his legs than leggings. In the movie, his pants are blue. Depending on the look you are going for, you can pick either color to wear.

The tunic is heavy and well crafted and is easily the best off-the-rack costume piece I’ve ever had. My only complaint about the costume is the shoe covers. The elastic that is on the bottom to keep them on your shoes could easily get worn out if you do a lot of outdoor walking in them. I would probably just find a pair of shoes that better match the costume and ditch the shoe covers altogether unless you will be indoors.

The hat is adjustable with hook and loop connections.

The belt is probably the most off-the-rack part of the costume. I plan on upgrading mine to better fit the quality of the tunic. It’s not bad though so if you like it, use it.

Fun.com has a sizing chart on their website for reference but I always find it helpful to find someone who fits the costume and figure out my sizing based on their measurements compared to mine. For sizing reference, I’m 5ft 8in and about 160 lbs and I wear a large. It’s just roomy enough to be comfortable without being baggy.

Other Disney costumes available include Ursula, Fairy Godmother, Kim Possible’s nemesis Shego, Mother Gothel, Aladdin, Kristoff, Toy Story Rex inflatable, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Boo, Luca, Hercules, Celia, and many more! Sizes range from toddler to plus-sized adult.

If you are in need of a Halloween costume this year and you’re a Disney fan, check out their complete collection of exclusive costumes. And if you’re on a budget, don’t fret. Fun.com supports Sezzle which lets you make four interest-free payments over six weeks.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

