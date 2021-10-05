‘Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook’ Is Devilishly Good

The Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook by Julie Tremaine is a fun addition to your kitchen recipe arsenal. With 128 pages of snacks, appetizers, breakfast, salads & sides, main courses, cakes & pies, cookies & sweets, and drinks, there is something for everyone in your household or party.

Most of the recipes have photos to go along with them, which is nice so you can see if you got the finishing touches just right. Along with the recipes, you also get cooking tips. The recipes themselves are not marked as to their difficulty, but the first two pages of the book go over which ones are the more difficult ones and should be tried after mastering a few of the easier ones.

Each recipe is laid out with prep time, cook time, and how many servings it yields. The ingredients are in a single column on the left side of the page and the instructions on the right. At the end of some of the recipes, there is a nutrition tip to make a healthier version of the same recipe. The writer saw fit to not add too much fluff to the description, only utilizing a few sentences to describe the story behind the meal (recipe bloggers, take note of this!).

My husband decided that he would give Gaston’s Pure Paragon Beef Stew a shot for our main entree and finished it off with the Bioluminescent Diversion bundt cake. Both were delicious and we didn’t have to make any modifications to make either work for our dietary needs or tastes.

One thing I like about this cookbook is that the drink section is done in a family-friendly way. All the drinks are first presented as non-alcoholic. For those who like a little booze to their beverages, some of the drinks offer an “adult” variation to spice it up. For those of us who don’t drink, this means a lot because we don’t have to try to figure out how to get the same flavor without the alcohol.

Other than the lack of difficulty level on each recipe, I have no complaints about this book. In my fantasies, all cookbooks would include a “clean up” time so you know what you’re getting yourself into after the meal is done.

If you are a Disney fan and particularly a fan of the villains (and, let’s face it, they’re the most interesting characters in the story), pick up The Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook by Julie Tremaine at your local bookseller.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

