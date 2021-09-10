Marsback Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse Review — Keep Your Hands Cool While Gaming

The Marsback Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse (retail $59) is a sweat-proof gaming mouse with a built-in fan to keep your hands cool and sweat-free while playing your favorite games.

Despite there being a fan in the mouse, you don’t hear it operate. If I couldn’t see it spinning through the holes in the top of the mouse; I wouldn’t have even known it was working. This is an upgrade to the original Zephyr mouse with programable RGB lighting, onboard memory, software support, and 100% PTFE pro mouse feet (aka Teflon). This basically means that the feet on the mouse have a low coefficient of friction. The cable itself is five feet (or 1.8m).

The mouse is rated for 50 million clicks and is ultra-lightweight. I could tell a difference picking this mouse up over the one my son normally uses. You get precise movements with the sensor that gives you 400 IPS (inches per second) across the 100 to 16,00 DPI range. This translates to more precise movements during gameplay.

With the free software download of the Marsback Zephyr Pro, you can customize your mouse by configuring the buttons to your liking as well as using macros to amplify your game.

If you are in the market for a new mouse and like the idea of a fan to keep your palm cool while playing, check out the Marsback Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse (retail $59 + $9 shipping).

From now until September 31st, 2021, GeekMom readers can get a $10 discount using code GEEKMOM.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

